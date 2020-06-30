Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone: June 29 Patch Notes

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone has a massive update from Infinity Ward that fixes a lot of issues in the game.

The update size is fairly large, as has been the case with previous updates of the game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season Four Reloaded (picture credits: Activision Game Blog)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 is in full swing, and another huge update from Infinity Ward has come through for all platforms. The update, as has been the case with all subsequent updates of the game, is relatively large.

The update size is around 22-36 GB, and players don't seem to be pleased with the large update sizes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The update, however, brings several key fixes as well as additions to the game. The battle royale Quads mode in Call of Duty Warzone will now have 200 players, meaning there will be 50 squads of 4 dropping into a single map.

This is going to make for a faster-paced affair as the amount of area still remains quite the same, and the player count increasing will allow for more frequent encounters.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone June 29 Patch Notes

(picture credits: essentially sports)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Ground War

Blueprint Gunfight

Team Defender

Cheshire Park 24/7

Shoot the Ship 24/7

Gunfight Tournaments

Realism Mosh Pit is now in the Quick Play Filter

Modified Special Operations: Strongbox Regular, Strongbox Veteran

Call of Duty Warzone

New Gulag weapons! Semi-auto rifles, snipers, along with one "just fists and a throwing knife" loadout!

BR Quads 200

BR Trios

BR Duos

BR Solos

Plunder: Blood Money

General Fixes

Fix for an issue where players could modify weapons with attachments from other weapons while using a mouse

Fixed the wording in the Daily Challenge "Deploy the Manual Turret Killstreak 5 Times" to say "Shield Turret."

Multiplayer and Warzone win/losses now track as intended per mode

Improved stability for PC players

Fix for Kreuger's eyes coming out of his character model while performing the Brassed Off execution

Fix for some Completionist camos not applying to the Witching Hour (AX-50 variant)

Fixed an exploit on Krovnik Farmland while playing Reinfected Ground War

Fixed a bug where the MIL-SIM CTSFO viewmodel gloves didn't match the in-game world model

Warzone

Fix for an exploit in Boneyard where players could climb into the destroyed portion of a plane

Gas Mask now cracks when you're taking damage near or in the circle

'Team Wiped' message now appears in the Killfeed for your whole squad to see

You can read the complete patch notes from the official Infinity Ward website, here.