Call of Duty publisher Activision reportedly made more than $3 Billion in 2020

Video game publishing giant Activision has reported crossing the $3 billion milestone with the Call of Duty franchise.

According to Activision, this massive rise in profits is a result of moving Call of Duty to a "shared ecosystem business model." Activision has so far published a total of three Call of Duty games under this new model. Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War saw major in-game integration between titles with the introduction of the "shared ecosystem."

Call of Duty achieved $3B in net bookings over the last year, a record amount for the franchise.



Series attracted over 200M players in 2020, & its highest player count ever on console + PC.



CoD: BOCW saw a "record-setting launch." (No details on metrics.) pic.twitter.com/FpFs14krAH — Dom (@DomsPlaying) December 4, 2020

The $3 billion revenue figure is the net amount of products and services that were purchased by players, either in-game items or physical copies of games over the last 12 months. Activision revealed that this figure also includes licensing fees as well as merchandise and publisher incentives.

After revealing that more than 200 million people played Call of Duty in the last 12 months, Activision admitted that the company's net bookings have gone up by more than 80 percent. The number of units sold saw a rise of more than 40% from last year.

"The momentum over the last year across the Call of Duty ecosystem from free-to-play Warzone as well as post-launch support of Modern Warfare, and now to Black Ops Cold War has been incredible," said Byron Beede, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Call of Duty for Activision.

He also went on to add that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is focusing on providing players with a ton of free post-launch content and events in-game. With the newest iteration from the Call of Duty franchise featuring "an all-new zombies experience" along with an "amazing campaign" for players to relish, it comes as no surprise that Activision is reaping the rewards of their efforts.

The franchise has really redeemed itself in the last ~2 years. Really glad it’s so successful again! — Steve Meyers (@iamstevemeyers) December 4, 2020

After steady growth in 2020, Activision has paved the way for Call of Duty to continue reaching out to players in 2021. The games have been described by Activision as a "social network."

With all being said and heard, it is safe to say that Activision's plans for Call of Duty are huge and the community is responding extremely well to their efforts.