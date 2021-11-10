Call of Duty: Vanguard maps - Full list of multiplayer maps in the game

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest iteration of the decades-old franchise, takes the series back to its root of the Second World War setting. The first-person military shooter title is developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision.

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the players behind the enemy line to take down the Fourth Reich and offers a unique look at one of humanity’s darkest periods, the Second World War.

Similar to Sledgehammer’s previous title, 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII, the campaign takes a character-first approach and follows the story of four special operators and jumps through time to develop their character.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is developed on the same engine as 2019’s Modern Warfare. Vanguard builds upon the mechanics introduced in Modern Warfare to deliver an authentic Call of Duty experience.

The gunsmith mode, introduced in Modern Warfare, now has ten distinct slots, giving players even more in-depth stat-altering customization for the Second World War-era arsenal.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches with an unprecedented 20 maps with limited destructibility for multiplayer, 4 of which are Champions Hill, and the rest 16 are for 6v6 matches. Amongst the 16 maps designed for 6v6, two of them are remakes from older Call of Duty titles, specifically 2008’s World at War. With that being said, let’s look at all the multiplayer maps included in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Berlin

Bocage

Castle (originally from Call of Duty: World at War)

Das Haus

Decoy

Demyansk

Desert Siege

Dome (originally from Call of Duty: World at War)

Eagle's Nest

Gavutu

Hotel Royal

Numa Numa

Oasis

Red Star

Sub Pens

Tuscan

Airstrip (Champion Hill)

Courtyard (Champion Hill)

Market (Champion Hill)

Trainyard (Champion Hill)

With the introduction of a destructible environment, the maps change as the match progresses. This opens up many opportunities, from new lines of sight to new covers. Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer maps are designed to keep the iconic close-range, fast-paced gunfight in mind.

While these are the maps the game launched with, Sledgehammer Games has promised to bring more maps to Call of Duty: Vanguard in future seasons, and is already teasing a remake of an iconic Call of Duty map.

