Call of Duty: Vanguard reticles not unlocking, players request developers for urgent fixes

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest iteration of the annualized military first-person shooter, takes the series back to its Second World War roots and gives players a unique experience behind enemy lines. While the campaign mode follows a group of diverse operators taking down the Fourth Reich, the multiplayer mode brings back the iconic fast-paced action the franchise is famous for.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed on the same engine as 2019’s Modern Warfare, builds upon the diverse gunsmith first introduced there to deliver even more in-depth customization for the World War II arsenal.

According to a recent Reddit post by user u/Icy_Shoe_473, a bug is causing Call of Duty: Vanguard to not track completed challenges and unlock reticles.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer launches with more than 30 distinct World War II era weapons for players to play around with. Building upon the gunsmith from 2019’s Modern Warfare, each weapon can be customized with 10 stats affecting attachments, ranging from optics to stock to barrels.

Players can unlock the different components of a weapon by playing with it and leveling it up, as well as completing certain challenges. These challenges can range from simple ones to very complex and difficult ones based on the item.

However, there is a bug in Call of Duty: Vanguard where the game is not tracking the player's challenges and is preventing them from unlocking reticles in-game as a result.

Reddit user u/Icy_Shoe_473 recently posted on r/CODVanguard regarding the issue. He noticed that despite having several kills while aiming down the sight, the progress tracker clearly stated that he was yet to achieve even a single one.

This means that a bug is causing the progress tracker to not track kills and as such, he is unable to unlock reticles in gunsmith. Several members of the r/CODVanguard commented on the post, saying that they have also been facing the same issue.

Sledgehammer Games and Activision are yet to respond regarding the issue, but considering Sledgehammer has a reputation for listening to the community, this issue should likely get patched with the next update of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

