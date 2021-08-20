Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal leaves fans with mixed feelings

Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer teaser was revealed to the world this week. The game is set to be released on November 5 this year, however, some fans are unhappy at the repetition of the WWII theme.

The latest Call of Duty is being developed by Sledgehammer Games and takes the franchise back to the World War II era. The game is going to include places like North Africa, the Pacific, Eastern and Western Fronts, with the main story revolving around four protagonists.

The franchise has often shuttled through multiple eras of warfare. Players have been able to see many iconic moments in history, like the Vietnam War in the Call of Duty: Black Ops, making the franchise a favorite among millions because of its historical diversity.

Fan reactions after Call of Duty Vanguard release

Call of Duty previously launched many famous fan-favorite titles like Modern Warfare, Black Ops, and Ghost. In 2017, the franchise took a step back in time and featured a COD game set during World War II.

While some fans are happy about reliving the historic moments of World War II, others are disappointed at the repetition of the setting. Fans took to Twitter to express their concerns.

Many fans are also worried about the game's size, as the required space for the game is massive.

Meanwhile, many fans are excited about playing the new Call of Duty: Vanguard because of the intriguing story.

There are also concerns regarding the price tag of Call of Duty: Vanguard, as the game costs around $70. When buying a game that is expensive, many players take into account the longevity of gameplay before making a purchasing decision. The hefty price tag may make this decision harder for certain players on a budget.

No gameplay has been revealed by Activision as of now, so only time can tell how well the game will perform after its release.

