Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific next double XP dates revealed

Call of Duty will be having two double XP periods in the month of December which is bound to excite fans of both popular multiplayer shooters.

Obviously highly convenient and useful, the biggest advantage of double XP periods is for players who have yet to max out their weapons. Furthermore, not every Call of Duty player has the luxury of spending hours grinding for levels and weapons. So, such double XP periods are usually quite anticipated within the community.

When are the next double XP periods in Call of Duty and which games are covered?

Players of both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard will be delighted to know that they can have significant progression in one period before Christmas and another for an even longer period.

First period of Double XP in Call of Duty

The first double XP period will arrive one week before the week of Christmas with players able to earn additional XP when they play Call of Duty between December 16 and December 20. This applies to earning XP in all three forms, i.e., Normal, Weapon, and Battle Pass.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Also per the Raven Warzone Trello board, Double XP/Double Weapon XP/Double Battle Pass XP will be live Dec 16 - 20 and then again Dec 23 - Dec 30. Also per the Raven Warzone Trello board, Double XP/Double Weapon XP/Double Battle Pass XP will be live Dec 16 - 20 and then again Dec 23 - Dec 30. https://t.co/GIbOm85gKX

Second period of Double XP in Call of Duty

The second period of double XP in Call of Duty games is for a longer period, allowing eager players to get double progression over the holiday period. All matches on both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone between December 23 and December 30 will grant players double XP. Just like the previous window, the double XP modifier will apply on all three types of XPs.

The entire information has been discovered as per the Raven Warzone Trello board.

Great news for Call of Duty fans

This news is sure to delight both older and newer players who may have just started playing Call of Duty. It certainly seems like now is the best time to start obtaining favored weapons, which can soon be maxed out in the upcoming double XP periods.

