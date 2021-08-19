Call of Duty: Vanguard will focus on giving players a “down the barrel” experience with gunsmith and tactical gameplay

Activision recently announced the 18th mainline title of their FPS series, Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard takes players back to the Second World War era and gives them a true behind-the-line experience. The campaign and the multiplayer take place in varied and interesting locations across the world, such as Stalingrad or the Pacific Islands.

Even though the game is built upon the same engine as 2019’s Modern Warfare and 2020’s Black Ops Cold War, from the destructible environment to improved and handcrafted volumetric fog, the developers have implemented many technical improvements in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard



📅 - 8/19

🕥 - 10:30am PT

📍 - Verdansk pic.twitter.com/N0efSm5nOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes gunplay to the next level

One of the main focuses of any first-person shooter is its gunplay, and Call of Duty is no exception. The developers of the series have refined and perfected the signature gameplay of the series. Call of Duty: Vanguard builds upon that.

Call of Duty: Vanguard utilizes the engine of 2019’s Modern Warfare and 2020’s Black Ops Cold War to its full potential. Building upon the tight, fast-paced gunplay with balanced time to kill, the developers at Sledgehammer Games has achieved a “down the barrel experience”.

The game also launches with a wide selection of era-appropriate weapons, each with in-depth gunsmith customization which includes custom ballistics that will affect gunplay. The combat pacing introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard makes the movement feel smooth.

Call of Duty Vanguard will also retain all next-generation exclusive gameplay features introduced in the Black Ops Cold War, such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Call of Duty: Vanguard provides an immersive world-building through its environmental design

Call of Duty: #Vanguard

Worldwide Reveal on August 19 in #Warzone pic.twitter.com/DQTqaaLsF8 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard provides the player an immersive gameplay experience through its detailed world-building. From the handcrafted campaign mission levels to the dynamic multiplayer levels, Call of Duty: Vanguard provides boots to the ground's immersive gameplay.

The developers have paid special attention to volumetric fog and lighting. One example the developers discussed is how the red sky of California inspired the skybox of the Stalingrad mission.

The environment also includes destruction, which even though not as massive scale as other games, provides an immersive experience.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 5, 2021 for PCs through battle.net and all major consoles.

Edited by Ashish Yadav