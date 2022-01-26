Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is in the works as Activision's next three franchise titles are supposedly set for both PlayStation and Xbox

PlayStation fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Activision reportedly will publish at least the next three Call of Duty titles on both PlayStation and Xbox. Microsoft's recent acquisition of the company had left many fans in doubt if the long-running franchise will again appear on a PS.

Activision Blizzard has had a tumultuous time dealing with protests and lawsuits that ultimately led to the acquisition by Microsoft. The nearly $70 bn deal brought numerous Activision Blizzard IPs under the umbrella of Microsoft at large.

Many feared that PlayStation players would be deprived of titles for long released on the console by this move.

PlayStation will reportedly get at least the next three Call of Duty titles, including "a planned new iteration" of CoD: Warzone 2

According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier on Twitter, PlayStation users can at least expect to enjoy "COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023)" on their consoles even after the Microsoft purchase. The information comes from people who are familiar with the acquisition deal.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That's COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it's hazier bloomberg.com/news/articles/… NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That's COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it's hazier bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Regarding the upcoming three titles, a Bloomberg report states:

“That includes this year’s Call of Duty, expected to be a new entry in the popular Modern Warfare sub-series being developed by Infinity Ward, and the following game, which is in development at Treyarch, both Activision-owned studios. The deal also includes a planned new iteration of Call of Duty Warzone, the lucrative free-to-play game that was released in 2020.”

Reacting to the deal, Sony had already put out a hopeful statement:

“We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform.”

Paul Tassi @PaulTassi Sony Issues Statement About Microsoft Activision Blizzard Purchase And Xbox Exclusivity via @forbes forbes.com/sites/paultass… Sony Issues Statement About Microsoft Activision Blizzard Purchase And Xbox Exclusivity via @forbes forbes.com/sites/paultass…

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, replied that they fully intend to honor "all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation."

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship.

Thus, the reassurance of Activision's commitment regarding this comes at a very opportune moment and allays any fear regarding missing out on future titles for PlayStation gamers. Each installation of Call of Duty has become a top-selling title on PS4 and PS5.

In a recently released chart by PlayStation covering what games were most downloaded in 2021, Call of Duty games repeatedly featured at different ranks across PS4 and PS5. The reported commitment ensures that Sony's console users will keep enjoying the game for at least two more years.

It is to be noted that Microsoft can finally decide to make the game Xbox exclusive after these three. Upon buying Bethesda, Spencer said they would honor the PS5 exclusive commitment for Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, while later Bethesda games will be decided "on a case by case basis".

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier



Future Bethesda games will be on Xbox, PC, and "other consoles on a case by case basis." To answer the question everyone is asking: Phil Spencer tells @dinabass that Xbox plans to honor the PS5 exclusivity commitment for Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo.Future Bethesda games will be on Xbox, PC, and "other consoles on a case by case basis." bloomberg.com/news/articles/… To answer the question everyone is asking: Phil Spencer tells @dinabass that Xbox plans to honor the PS5 exclusivity commitment for Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo.Future Bethesda games will be on Xbox, PC, and "other consoles on a case by case basis." bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

The highly anticipated upcoming Starfield from Bethesda Games has been made exclusive to Xbox and PCs. The chances of CoD finally transitioning into these two platforms only are high once the pre-existing deals have been honored.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen what the future of the series holds.

Edited by Ravi Iyer