Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4 official reveal to drop on June 10th

After two months of 84' Verdansk and John Rambo-fueled action, it's almost time for Season 3 of Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War to end.

Fans of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will be receiving a breakdown of what to expect from Season 4 at this week's Summer Game Fest.

Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Season 4 Cold War reportedly set to be released on June 16th

Thursday, don't miss the world premiere first look at @CallofDuty Season 4 during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm GMT at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie pic.twitter.com/2szA3NT2Dy — Summer Game Fest - LIVE This Thursday (@summergamefest) June 7, 2021

The Summer Game Fest will give fans a first look at Warzone and Black Ops Cold War's Season 4. The reveal is set to take place on Thursday, June 10, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET. Players can watch it on the Summer Game Fest stream on YouTube.

After the bait and switch of Season 3, where the highly anticipated Ural Mountains map was swapped out in favor of 80s Verdansk, players are expecting the Ural Mountains to take center stage.

The rumored launch date for the new season of Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is June 16th.

In terms of concrete information, not much is known about Season 4 except for the fact that "a great deal of enhancements" will be coming to the game's optics and gun meta.

The June 3rd update for Warzone saw the 80s Action Heroes come to an end, more or less starting the drought of content that seems to precede the imminent release of a new season.

Until the next weekly update before Season 4 reportedly drops on June 16th, players can entertain themselves with the Blood Money Trios and Mini Royale Trios that replaced the 80s Action Heroes event along with Resurgence Quads.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh