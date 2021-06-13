Call of Duty: Warzone hacker openly cheats live on Twitch and justifies his actions to an angry Twitch chat

First-person shooters and hackers have been part of a package deal since the beginning of time, and Warzone is no exception. While Raven Software does its best to keep the Warzone community clean of any players using unfair means, the anti-cheat system leaves a lot to be desired, as can be witnessed by a Warzone hacker openly using an aimbot live on Twitch.

The hacker even went on to justify his actions when questioned by Twitch chat.

Warzone hacker gets called out live on stream, defends actions by saying he acted out of "frustration"

Going by the name of "AGuyNamedCody" on Twitch, the Warzone hacker's actions were brought to light on Reddit. In a now-deleted post, he can be seen interacting with his Twitch chat and defending his less than honorable actions.

“There’s a lot of f***ing cheaters in this game and I got tired of playing against cheaters so I’ll just make my own.”

When asked about how his actions were ruining the game for people who played fairly, he had the most unapologetic response:

"Yeah, go find another game. I’m having fun, I don’t care."

Most upsettingly, the hacker revealed that not only does he keep getting banned, but making another account takes less than two minutes. This allows him to terrorize innocent players constantly.

In April, Raven Software posted an update about the measures they are taking to slow down hackers in Warzone:

Utilizing two-factor authentication to make it harder to access new accounts simply to cheat

Ramping-up additional resources to support our security and enforcement teams

Increased frequency of high-volume banwaves in addition to our daily banning of repeat offending accounts

Improving regular communications and updates

The fight against hackers is always a war of attrition that constantly shifts in favor of the devs during a ban wave but seems to reach a plateau after players figure out workarounds. While no anti-cheat is perfect, Warzone's definitely needs a bit more work.

