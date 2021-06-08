Call of Duty: Warzone leakers release 8 minutes of Ural Mountains footage ahead of Season 4 reveal

A group of Call of Duty: Warzone leakers called "The CheeseBurger Boys" have released footage of the Ural Mountains map ahead of the Season 4 reveal on June 10th.

The map was initially believed to be part of Season 3 until Verdansk 84 was revealed as the season's official stomping ground.

According to the leakers, the Ural Mountains map is almost certainly coming to Warzone Season 4.

Will Ural Mountains be part of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 launch or the mid-season update?

The Ural Mountains depict large open expanses of greenery with few settlements littered all over the map. A snowy area dominates the south-east portion of the map, making for a unique gameplay experience in terms of terrain and visibility.

The map was originally leaked on The CheeseBurger Boys' Twitter account but was promptly taken down via a copyright notice by Activision.

Kevin Drew, the lead systems designer for Black Ops Cold War Zombies and designer at Treyarch, had the following to say about the next map coming to Warzone:

Another pass will be coming with the next map. We will be lowering the health cap back closer to the old model but adjusted for all the weapon buffs in Season 3. Also looking at sniper and melee buffs. — Kevin Drew (@perditionforest) June 7, 2021

Previously leaked locations, including Zoo, Ruka, Mines and Sanatorium, were also shown in the footage.

As of now, it is not known whether the Ural Mountains map will be a part of Season 4's launch or if the mid-season update Season 4 Reloaded will be shipping the map to players.

The map is considered to have been a part of Blackout 2.0 (as the HUD would suggest), indicating that Activision has had the map waiting in the wings for a while.

Only time will tell if the leaks are true and whether players will finally get to land on the Ural Mountains in the upcoming season.

