Call of Duty: Warzone players gain access to Season 3's Verdansk; Raven Software promptly shuts it down

With the destruction of Verdansk split into two parts, Warzone players are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of Season 2's final event before jumping into the highly anticipated '80s Verdansk.

Some Warzone players; however, didn't need to wait as they managed to access the new map ahead of its official launch in the early hours of April 22, 2021, before Raven Software quickly patched it out of the game.

Here's a sneak preview into how '80s Verdansk will look in COD Warzone Season 3.

COD: Warzone players gain access to '80s Verdansk ahead of its official launch

Accessible via Private Matches, '80s Verdansk was accessible to players initially before it was taken down. Professional player Bartonologist managed to sneak a game in before the shut down, giving players a comprehensive look at the revamped map.

Labeled as a "Flashback," players will find themselves in Operation: Subversion parachuting out of helicopters over a different-looking Verdansk.

Most strikingly, the map looks a lot greener and vibrant compared to the Verdansk of today. Other points of interest have been modified to match the time period of the 1980s, with a stadium being under construction. A new salt mine point of interest is also present, and the array is something that players can climb.

Most interestingly, the Gulag has been completely removed from the mode and has been replaced by Standoff, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 map.

Yesterday, Warzone finally nuked Verdansk. This ended the zombie event and has shifted players to Rebirth Island for the time being.

Part two of the destruction of Verdansk is set to take place on April 22, 2021, and Old Verdansk will be available for all Warzone players very soon.

