Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 teased on NICKMERCS stream

Call of Duty Warzone has been a great success for Activision and is currently in its 4th season.

Season 4 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone was met with positive fan reception and is now winding down, with Season 5 looming closer each day.

NICKMERCS, a popular streamer on Twitch, recently shared a tease of what appeared to be Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone, which suggests an Apex Legends-like update to the game.

Season 5 is slated for a release in August and fans cannot wait to jump back into Call of Duty with all new updates and additions to the game.

Call of Duty Season 5 teases an Apex Legends-like element in Warzone

On his stream, NICKMERCS shared with his viewers an 11-second clip of a new teaser for Call of Duty Season 5, and players immediately assumed that the location in the tease is actually Verdansk.

NICKMERCS received the clip from Activision and has fanned speculation regarding whether it was a tease for Season 5 or the new Call of Duty game that already has multiple leaks.

However, fans seem to agree that this is a tease for a train mechanic in Warzone, similar to the train in Apex Legends. Given that the map of Call of Duty Warzone is quite large, a train that runs through the map would be an exciting addition.

In Apex Legends, the train moves around the map and is a hot spot for high-tier loot. In addition to being a good loot spot, it also moves around the length of the map, offering a lot of mobility to the game.

This would be an exciting addition to Call of Duty Warzone, and players cannot wait for Season 5 to arrive in August.