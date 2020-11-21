Call of duty Mobile: CODM India challenge registration, format, prize pool announced

Nodwin Gaming has announced a tournament for Call of Duty Mobile in India. The tournament is named CODM India Challenge.

CODM India Challenge will feature both Battle Royale and 5v5 multiplayer modes. The Battle Royale and 5v5 will have a prize pool of ₹4.3L and ₹2.35L, respectively.

CODM India Challenge registration

The registrations for both the formats are open now. The dates for 5v5 Qualifiers 1 are open from November 20 to 30. There will be a total of 512 slots available for participation. The 1st qualifier will be held on December 2 and 3 and the Finals on December 4.

5v5 mode prize pool

The registration for Battle Royale Qualifier 1 will close on December 7. There will be 16 teams playing from each group. A maximum of 6,400 teams are allowed to participate in this stage. The Qualifiers will be played on December 9 and 10. The qualifier will conclude on December 11.

Battle royale mode prize pool

The registrations for the other 2 contests, 5V5 Qualifier 2 and Battle Royale Qualifier 2 aren't open yet. According to the schedule, the 5v5 Qualifier 2 will accept entries from December 2 to December 14. The qualifier and the Finals will be played on December 16, 17, and 18 respectively.

Similarly, the registrations for Battle Royale Qualifier 2 will be open from December 9 to 20. The Qualifiers and the Finals will be played on December 23, 24 and 25 respectively.

The CODM India challenge Grand Finale will be held on December 28, 2020.

For the 5v5 format, eligible teams from Qualifier #1 and Qualifier #2 will get to participate. The top three teams from each group will proceed to the Grand finale for a best of 5 round.

For the Battle Royale format, the 16 qualifying teams from Qualifier #1 and Qualifier #2 will battle against each other to be crowned as the Champions of CODM India Challenge.

To be eligible for participating, the participants must be 16 years old or above. A roster can consist of a maximum of 5 players. The participation is limited to the Indian region only.