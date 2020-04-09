Call Of Duty: Alex Reinforces The Coalition Operators Of Modern Warfare

In a shocking twist, Alex has come back to the frontlines to join the Coalition Operators.

Here’s the intel on this new Operator, as well as a refresher on the existing Operators

Introducing the best in the business; the Operators of Modern Warfare.

Alex, one of the main heroes of the game’s Campaign, is a CIA Special Activities Division turned Warcom ground branch asset that went AWOL to join local resistance fighters. He volunteered and seemingly sacrificed himself, setting up and manually detonating explosives in order to completely destroy General Barkov’s chemical weapons factory. Following this destruction and the death of General Barkov, Al-Qatala forces, under a new leader, invaded Verdansk, rearmed and in possession of the remaining stockpiles of the toxic gas.

After exhausting multiple options, Captain John Price calls for Alex aka Echo 3-1 who was presumed KIA to return to the field to reinforce Simon “Ghost” Riley.

Modern Warfare

Operators are unique characters – each with their own backstory, nationality, character dialogue, character skins, and cosmetic customization options – that have reported for duty. In Multiplayer, they do battle, but in Special Ops, they will have to put aside their differences and work together as part of the Armistice global taskforce. You can also play as your favorite Operator in Warzone, a massive combat experience, from the world of Modern Warfare.

At the main Operators menu screen, you have the option to choose either Coalition or Allegiance as your favorite faction or remain neutral and not favor a side. When you queue up into a match, your team may be chosen based on your preferred faction. However, this may not always occur, based on available players and other game elements. If you don’t select a favorite, your faction is randomly assigned.

Here’s a look at all of the Coalition Operators including the newest one - Alex :

Alex

Faction: Warcom

Citizenship: United States

First Language: English

Status: Active

Unlock By: Unlock by purchasing the full Season 3 Battle Pass

Background: Former CIA SAD turned Warcom ground branch asset. Specialized training to infiltrate enemy lines and survive in inhospitable conditions. Charged with desertion after joining Farah to topple Barkov regime in Urzikstan.

Talon

Faction: Warcom

Citizenship: Canadian

First Language: English

Status: Active

Unlock By: Purchase “Talon Operator” Bundle in Store.

Background: Canadian Special Forces. Raised by a blended First Nation family in Ontario. Recommended to Warcom after serving with Griggs in Urzikstan. Earned commendations in daring midnight raid of an AQ encampment.

Ghost

Faction: SAS

Citzenship: United Kingdom

First Language: English

Status: Active

Unlock By: Purchasing the Season Two Battle Pass

Background: An expert in clandestine tradecraft, sabotage and infiltration. He lives with a redacted past and an undercover present, marked by a concealed appearance to hide his identity and maintain anonymity in the field.

Mara

Faction: Warcom

Citizenship: Venezuela

First Language: Spanish

Status: Active

Unlock By: Purchasing the Season One Battle Pass

Background: Venezuelan national turned CIA asset at 15; provided intel for US to launch in-country covert ops against Al-Qatala sleeper cells. Volunteered for US SOF training. Conducted clandestine ops for CIA until invited to join WARCOM in 2017.

Domino

Faction: Warcom

Citizenship: France

First Language: French

Status: Active

Unlock By: Win 5 Matches of Gunfight

Background: 4th generation Korean-French. Trained to represent France as an Olympic sprinter until Al Qatala attacked Paris. Joined French Army, chosen for Special Forces. Extremely competitive. Maintains few personal relationships.

Golem

Faction: Warcom

Citizenship: Germany

First Language: German

Status: Active

Unlock By: Completing Special Ops – Operation: Kuvalda

Background: Joined KSK, following family tradition of elite soldiers. Master bow hunter and wilderness tracker. Hunts the enemies of the EU in the harshest conditions on Earth. Enjoys reputation as an excellent cook and storyteller.

Wyatt

Faction: Warcom

Citizenship: Australia (Tasmania)

First Language: English

Status: Active

Unlock By: Completing the Wolf’s Den Campaign mission

Background: Born in rural Tasmania, grew up on long-distance 4x4 expeditions into the bush. Described as “fearless” by friends and family, enlisted with Australian Army “for the challenge.” Proficient in navigating chaotic hot zones.

Thorne

Faction: SAS

Citizenship: United Kingdom

First Language: English

Status: Active

Unlock By: Completing the Piccadilly Campaign Mission

Background: Known as “Union Jack” to his peers. Served with distinction under Captain Price for three years until transfer for “ethical disagreements.” Chose officer track, achieved rank of Lieutenant. Hand-picked by SAS for the Coalition.

Charly

Faction: SAS

Citizenship: United Kingdom

First Language: English

Status: Active

Unlock By: Play 25 Public Matches

Background: Raised on trips to Africa with her father, hunting poachers in Kenya and Tanzania. Expert tracker. Joined British Army, passed selection for the SRR. Helped liberate a besieged CIA safehouse, earning a friend in Kate Laswell.

Otter

Faction: SAS

Citizenship: United Kingdom

First Language: English

Status: Active

Unlock By: Complete Special Ops – Operation: Paladin

Background: Orphaned as a child, raised in and out of foster care. Earned a criminal record in London punk scene. At 18, intervened in public stabbing (Al Qatala,) gaining local fame. Joined British Commandos, later passed SAS selection.

D-Day

Faction: Demon Dogs

Citizenship: United States

First Language: English

Status: Active

Unlock By: Completing the Hunting Party Campaign mission

Background: West Texas native. Served with Army Rangers in Afghanistan, pre/post Iraq War. Discharged (Section 8) after failed rescue attempt of a teammate. Returned to Afghanistan as a PMC. Recruited by Alice to join the Demon Dogs.

Alice

Faction: Demon Dogs

Citizenship: United States

First Language: English

Status: Active

Unlock By: Complete Special Ops – Operation: Headhunter

Background: Born a US citizen after mother immigrated from Sinaloa under asylum. Joined Army at 18. Despite “disciplinary issues,” passed selection for Task Force Orange. Served in Afghanistan, adept in combat and indigenous relations.

Raines

Faction: Demon Dogs

Citizenship: United States

First Language: English

Status: Active

Unlock By: Get 500 LMG Kills in Multiplayer

Background: Chicago born and raised. Expelled from high school after defending another student. Self-taught student of history. Joined Marine Corps to qualify for GI Bill, went career instead. Served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Marine Raider.