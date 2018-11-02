Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Fans Look Dejected After Addition of Micro Transactions

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 18 // 02 Nov 2018, 13:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Call of Duty Black Ops 4

Call of Duty has been the core of first-person shooting genre from ages. This year the Call of Duty franchise entered new Battle Royal genre. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 is the first Call of Duty battle royal game. After the initial release of the game, Season 1 "Operation: First Strike" many cosmetic items were added for which microtransactions were added.

Reddit User Refractive posted a detailed list about the added microtransactions, according to refractive the call of duty black ops 4 / Blackout fans have to grind 200 hours or Pay a sum of $200 to get all the items in the season pass. Grinding 200 hours with a time limit is just insane and explains the fans outburst.

Source: u/ Refractives

The Read the full Reddit post here

Many fans also claimed that Activision/Treyarch was trying to copy Fortnite: Battle Royal Season Pass system, in which they totally failed as Call of Duty Black Ops 4 microtransactions are just a way to loot the players. Refractive further explains how the added micro transaction is nothing but absurd:-

Blackout

$60.00 Base Game

$49.99 Season Pass

Plus Microtransactions+++

To put things into perspective, If they plan to update this game with New Black Market Tier Content every Two Months ($200) and Seasonal Events, That's around $1400+ alone per year to get the base tier items alone (I dread to think how many thousands of hours of grinding this insanely tedious and extremely slow tier progression system), not even counting the ridiculous amount of randomized supply drop exclusive items, emotes, stickers, spray tags, calling cards, weapons, variants & characters $3500+ potentially?

Its time that Activision/Treyarch should respond to the community and explain their microtransactions or rather just provide an alternative to unlocking the tiers.

Apart from the micro transactions, Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 has also launched its companion app for iOS and Android devices.

Be sure to check it out at Sportskeeda.