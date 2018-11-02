×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Fans Look Dejected After Addition of Micro Transactions

Hrithik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
News
18   //    02 Nov 2018, 13:47 IST

Call of Duty Black Ops 4
Call of Duty Black Ops 4

Call of Duty has been the core of first-person shooting genre from ages. This year the Call of Duty franchise entered new Battle Royal genre. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 is the first Call of Duty battle royal game. After the initial release of the game, Season 1 "Operation: First Strike" many cosmetic items were added for which microtransactions were added.

Reddit User Refractive posted a detailed list about the added microtransactions, according to refractive the call of duty black ops 4 / Blackout fans have to grind 200 hours or Pay a sum of $200 to get all the items in the season pass. Grinding 200 hours with a time limit is just insane and explains the fans outburst.


Source: u/Refractives
Source: u/
Refractives

The Read the full Reddit post here

Many fans also claimed that Activision/Treyarch was trying to copy Fortnite: Battle Royal Season Pass system, in which they totally failed as Call of Duty Black Ops 4 microtransactions are just a way to loot the players. Refractive further explains how the added micro transaction is nothing but absurd:-


Blackout
Blackout

$60.00 Base Game

$49.99 Season Pass

Plus Microtransactions+++

To put things into perspective, If they plan to update this game with New Black Market Tier Content every Two Months ($200) and Seasonal Events, That's around $1400+ alone per year to get the base tier items alone (I dread to think how many thousands of hours of grinding this insanely tedious and extremely slow tier progression system), not even counting the ridiculous amount of randomized supply drop exclusive items, emotes, stickers, spray tags, calling cards, weapons, variants & characters $3500+ potentially?

Its time that Activision/Treyarch should respond to the community and explain their microtransactions or rather just provide an alternative to unlocking the tiers.

Apart from the micro transactions, Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 has also launched its companion app for iOS and Android devices.

Be sure to check it out at Sportskeeda.


Hrithik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
Call of Duty Black Ops To Have 11 Multiplayer Maps, 7 To...
RELATED STORY
PUBG PC Update: PUBG 1.0 New Update and "FIX PUBG" Campaign
RELATED STORY
Top 10 CS:GO Line-Ups of all time
RELATED STORY
Gaming News: Just Cause 4's Panoramic Trailer is Here
RELATED STORY
Fallout 76: Appalachia has a lot to prove
RELATED STORY
Dendi: Unforgettable Moments of the Dota Legend
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Battle Royale: How To Play And Excel
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 vs LOL: The Difference and The Similarities...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Map:  Erangel and Miramar Explained
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19 Review
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us