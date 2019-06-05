×
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's New Update 1.18 Patch Notes Revealed

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
05 Jun 2019, 15:43 IST

Call of Duty Black Ops 4
Call of Duty Black Ops 4

Call of Duty the most popular Franchise is releasing updates frequently from the past few days. Whether we are playing Call of Duty Black Ops 4 or Call of Duty: Mobile. The developers are very quick in delivering updates which makes the gameplay experience even more better. Recently developers has also announced about the Operation of Spectre Rising that is going to begin in early week of June in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

On June 4 2019, the latest patch update for Call of Duty is starting to roll out on Playstation 4 and XBOX One consoles. This new patch update brings the Seasonal even in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 which is a part of Operation Spectre rising. The version of this patch update is 1.18 and the size is around 11.8 GB on both PS4 and XBOX.

Patch notes of Call of Duty Black Ops 4 v1.18:-

Multiplayer

  1. Free Grind map (PS4).
  2. Capture the Flag (PS4).
  3. Support added for new weapons: Grav, Peacekeeper, Vendetta, Locus, S6 Stingray, and Ballistic Knife (PS4).
  4. Gameplay tuning for weapons and Specialists.
  5. Launchers and Equipment now restricted in Bolt-Action Barebones.
  6. Featured Playlists updated on all platforms.

Blackout

  1. Summer map updates and post-flood map update (PS4).
  2. Ground War limited-time mode (PS4).
  3. Attack Helicopter added (PS4).
  4. Hawk now available (PS4).
  5. Support added for Grav assault rifle attachments. (PS4)
  6. Coward’s Way Out feature added (PS4).
  7. Featured Playlists updated on all platforms.

Zombies

  1. “Labours of Hercules” Gauntlet (PS4).
  2. New Epic Elixirs available in the Laboratory: Perkaholic, Near Death Experience, Reign Drops, and Shopping Free (PS4).
  3. Support added for S6 Stingray, Peacekeeper, Vendetta, Locus, and Ballistic Knife (PS4).
  4. Support added for Grav assault rifle attachments (PS4).
  5. Support added for new Mastercrafts (PS4).
  6. Support added for new MKII Weapons.
  7. Gauntlet Leaderboards added on all platforms.
  8. “Perk Up” rarity changed from Epic to Legendary.
  9. Various gameplay improvements and bug fixes.
Apart from this bunch of new events and community challenges are also introduced in this update. To read detailed patch notes of this new update Click Here.

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

