Call of Duty Black Ops: New May Update Patch Notes

Call of duty

Call of Duty Black Ops has arrived with a new update and this article will covers the new patch note of the update. Basically the new things that are going to be released in Call of Duty: Black Ops will be available in parts and after specific period of time.

Patch notes of new update are written below with dates when they are available in game :-

Ambush returns May 14 in Blackout : Ambush is one of the most played map of Call of Duty online multiplayer which is previously available for limited period of time is going to release again in upcoming event. The main objective of this map is to do sniping and killing your enemies by hiding and taking cover of broken down vehicles. This map is coming again on 14th of May and maybe again available for limited period of time.

2. 2X Nebulium Plasma begins May 16 in Zombies : Nebulium Plasma is a micro transaction in the game that is earned through by completing game objectives, achievements, winning medals in the game. This will increase the chances of getting some rare items from the box and will be available 2X on 16th of May in Zombies mode.

3. Barebones Deathmatch Moshpit releasing on May 17 : Barebones Pro is a playlist in Call of Duty Black ops series. It is launched in several gaming platforms like PC, XBOX, PS4 after a specific period of time from the launch of the game. It basically has two modes i.e Death match and Free for All. In a single multiplayer server only 4-8 player are allowed to join. This mode will be available for all platforms on 17th of May and the rules are the same as in the previous death match mode.

