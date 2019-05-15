×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Call of Duty Black Ops: New May Update Patch Notes

Tarun Sayal
CONTRIBUTOR
News
67   //    15 May 2019, 19:44 IST

Call of duty
Call of duty

Call of Duty Black Ops has arrived with a new update and this article will covers the new patch note of the update. Basically the new things that are going to be released in Call of Duty: Black Ops will be available in parts and after specific period of time.

Image Courtesy: Treyarch Studios
Image Courtesy: Treyarch Studios

Patch notes of new update are written below with dates when they are available in game :-

  1. Ambush returns May 14 in Blackout : Ambush is one of the most played map of Call of Duty online multiplayer which is previously available for limited period of time is going to release again in upcoming event. The main objective of this map is to do sniping and killing your enemies by hiding and taking cover of broken down vehicles. This map is coming again on 14th of May and maybe again available for limited period of time.
Ambush Map
Ambush Map

2. 2X Nebulium Plasma begins May 16 in Zombies : Nebulium Plasma is a micro transaction in the game that is earned through by completing game objectives, achievements, winning medals in the game. This will increase the chances of getting some rare items from the box and will be available 2X on 16th of May in Zombies mode.

Neblium Plasma
Neblium Plasma

3. Barebones Deathmatch Moshpit releasing on May 17 : Barebones Pro is a playlist in Call of Duty Black ops series. It is launched in several gaming platforms like PC, XBOX, PS4 after a specific period of time from the launch of the game. It basically has two modes i.e Death match and Free for All. In a single multiplayer server only 4-8 player are allowed to join. This mode will be available for all platforms on 17th of May and the rules are the same as in the previous death match mode.

Barebones deathmatch
Barebones deathmatch

Source: Treyarch Studios Twitter

Advertisement
Call of Duty: Legends of War - Tencent Is Bringing Call Of Duty To Mobile
RELATED STORY
Black Ops 4: Player Base on PC has dropped so low that Treyarch removed some game modes
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: New Call of Duty to be revealed by end of June
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Tencent to launch the new Battle Royale game
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: How to Download Call of Duty: Legends of War on Android
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: Update 1.1 live - Patch notes revealed, additional party features added
RELATED STORY
Call Of Duty Blackout Mobile Battle Royale Mode Revealed
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Registration, release date and official site details
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile to have Battle Royale mode
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: Epic Games Releases Patch v8.40
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us