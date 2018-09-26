Call of Duty Black Ops To Have 11 Multiplayer Maps, 7 To be out during the Launch

It will come out with seven new maps for multiplayer and four more maps will return from the past with a remake

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 coming out soon this October and its offering 11 maps. The multiplayer maps.

Not all of the 11 maps are new maps. It will come out with seven new maps for multiplayer and four more maps will return from the past with a remake.

One of the big announcement was back in March when it was revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will come out with the Battle Royale mode like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battleground.

Back in March, only a few details came out, we knew the new mode called Blackout would feature the largest map of Call of Duty.

The map will have air, water and ground vehicles. Apparently, it will be 1,500 times larger than the classic Nuketown map. Blackout will also have a unique health system and extreme verticality in the maps.

Normally, Call of Duty maps don’t feature extreme verticality, its either one floor above or sometimes a few floors high but the debut of the blackout might change the Call of Duty experience forever by featuring sky-scrappers or larger towers, making extreme vertical heights available in the map.

Seven new maps along with four remade map the total number of maps will be 12 in the Call of Duty Black Ops 4. It will also expand the zombie co-op experience. The whole list of the Call of Duty maps will be:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 map list

• Arsenal (new)

• Contraband (new)

• Frequency (new)

• Gridlock (new)

• Hacienda (new)

• Payload (new)

• Seaside (new)

• Firing Range (remake)

• Jungle (remake)

• Slums (remake)

• Summit (remake)

• Nuketown (remake, available post-launch)

They are also looking forward to launching more free content for the game post-launch. Here is what we expect to be the free content:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Free Content After the Launch Event

1. Activision plans on releasing free content for Call of duty: Black Ops 4 more than they did for any other Call of Duty games in the past.

2. There will be a lot of free event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The number of events will also increase way more than in the previous games.

3. Players will be able to play some of the Black Ops pass DLC maps for free during the events.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.