Call Of Duty Blackout Mobile Battle Royale Mode Revealed

Hritwik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
35   //    21 Mar 2019, 00:33 IST

Call Of Duty Mobile
Call Of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile was revealed a few days ago, officially named " Call Of Duty M".

Activision is finally ready to take part in the lucrative market of mobile gaming. The new COD mobile trailer which teased various game modes, new guns, game levels, maps, characters and many other details surely brought joy on the faces of the Call of Duty franchise fans.

Though the best part of Call of Duty M trailer was the last few seconds where they teased the new possible Battle Royale mode which would be included in the near future.


Call of Duty Black Ops 4's Battle Royale mode made its place among the top reigning champions of the genre like the Fortnite Battle Royale and PlayerUnknown's Battleground.

The same mode will come to Call of Duty Mobile after a few months of the initial launch of the game. There is no doubt that Call of Duty Mobile will be receiving a Battle Royale mode. If any of you have any doubts check out the above trailer which teases the Battle Royale mode at 0:39.

The second thing we know about the Call of Duty Mobile Battle Royale mode is that it will be similar to that of Call of Duty Blackout.

The tease showcases a group of helicopters escorting a dropship (seems like a quadcopter) over an Island. By pausing the video you can see various settlements in the Island, which indicates drop locations.

After the release of the base game, we will learn more about the Battle Royale mode.

Stick to Sportskeeda for more details on Call of Duty Mobile and Videogame news.

Hritwik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
