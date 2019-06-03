×
Call of Duty: COD Modern Warfare Supports up to 20 Online Players

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
6   //    03 Jun 2019, 10:07 IST

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The production rate of Activision is already on fire in Video Game Market. Activision recently launched two huge and most awaiting games of the year. First one is most hyped "Call of Duty Mobile". As it has been launched in India, the developers have been successful to gain 1 Million downloads in less than 48 hours.

On the other hand on 28th of May, Call of Duty Modern Warfare trailer was been released. The fans are showing positive reaction towards these new games. According to developers this game is going to be a multiplayer and should be available on every platform. Whether it is PC, Mac or any console.


This is the reveal trailer of Modern Warfare that is recently puplished on YouTube by Call of Duty official channel. But despite from that there is also a great news for Modern Warfare fans. As the pre-orders for this game has already been started on Playstation and Xbox stores. In their store page Playstation has stated that:-

Network Players 2-20 - Full game requires PlayStation®Plus membership to access online multiplayer.
DUALSHOCK®4
Online Play (Required)

So a conclusion can be clearly derived from this statement that both the Xbox One Store and the PlayStation 4 will support 2-20 Online Players.

Also the Xbox Store has written on their official page:-

XBOX Store Page
XBOX Store Page

As under word Capabilities a tag has been added to the page referred as Online Multiplayer (2-20). Both the console stores say the same thing which are also giving some extra hints of In game modes.

Although, Activision has not released more details regarding this. But fans are demanding to get all the details about Multiplayer Mode in the month of June. The developers has only confirmed two things:-

  1. The suppport of Cross Play will be available.
  2. Launch maps will be of free of cost.

Stay tuned with Sportskeeda to get the latest Video Game News

