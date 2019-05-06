Call of Duty Mobile: 10 million pre-registrations and release

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games coming out soon. The game is similar to the console and PC versions while providing a fabulous experience on hand-held devices.

The game is currently in pre-registration and has already hit 10 million registrations. The pre-registration was opened in mid March and achieving the feat of 10 million players who are wanting to play the game showcases the hype around the game.

This announcement was made on Twitter by the verified Call of Duty News handle. It also stated that they company is excited to bring the game to mobile.

The Call of Duty Mobile game has over 10 million pre-registrations on Google Play. Company is excited to bring Call of Duty to mobile. — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) May 2, 2019

However, we still have no information on the release of the game. The game was initially expected to launch in early April for China followed by a global beta in May. This did not happen. A reason for this may be because Activision is aiming to push out the game globally at the same time.

The official Chinese site for Call of Duty Mobile released a post on 23rd April saying that the game will open an 'official appointment' in early May. We do not know what this 'official appointment' means. It is highly likely that it is pointing to a beta release in China. The post is in Chinese and can be found here. The translation of the post is:

I am very happy to tell you that "Call of Duty Mobile Games" will officially open an official appointment in early May! The generous booking package is ready, and the players who participate in the appointment will be able to get the exclusive weapons we have carefully prepared. At the same time, we are actively polishing and optimizing the quality and performance of the game. The next round of testing is also (being) actively prepared, so stay tuned!

Thank you very much for your support and let us look forward to the appointment!

