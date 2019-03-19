Call of Duty Mobile: Battle Royale mode confirmed

The game is releasing soon.

The much-awaited FPS shooter from the hit console and PC franchise Call of Duty is coming to mobile very soon. The official Twitter handle of Activision announced the opening of the pre-registration for the game today. Another good news is that a Battle Royale mode has been confirmed.

The description of the game in the Google Play Store (link can be found here) states that -

"Multiplayer is just the start. Over the coming months, stay tuned for updates on additional game modes including a unique Call of Duty® Battle Royale experience."

Hence, a Battle Royale mode will definitely be coming out for the game. Apart from this, we can expect to see more modes such as the Zombie Mode which will also most probably be added into the game as the Chinese beta did have to tease the mode.

The mode won't be available when the game releases in beta. It will be rolling out in the coming updates. We still have no idea when the game will be releasing and hence cannot provide information about the Battle Royale mode's release.

It is to be noted that the Battle Royale mode will be in the first-person perspective (FPP) and not in the third person perspective (TPP). This goes without saying as the game is a first person shooter (FPS).

The Battle Royale mode was something that was leaked earlier in one of the community discord servers for the game. But, it was not sure whether the new mode which had drive-able boats and trucks was indeed a Battle Royale mode. But now we are sure that the mode will be coming out in Call of Duty: Mobile.

The game is currently open for pre-registration in the Google Play Store. It will be coming soon to the Apple App Store for iPhone users. To read more about how to pre-register and release, click here - Call of Duty Mobile: Registration, release date and official site details.