Call of Duty Mobile Beta: How to download Season 6 Beta APK
- Here is how to download and install the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 Beta Update APK.
- The testing will start on 16th April(UTC) and will end on 21st April(UTC) for the first 30,000 users.
The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 Beta Test Server has been released, and players can download and install it on their devices. The testing will start on 16th April(UTC) and will end on 21st April(UTC).
Season 6 will be getting a new map Rust, unique voices for every character, new equipment, the Cryo Bomb weapon, and more. Players can report bugs and give feedback on the update before it gets released officially on the global servers of Call Of Duty: Mobile.
Steps to Download Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Beta APK
The Public Test Server is available only for Android devices and will not be released for iOS devices. Here are the complete steps to download the official Season 6 Public Test Server Version APK:
APK File: https://bit.ly/2RGogca
- Download the APK file from the above link. The size of the file is about 1.9 GB.
- Open File Manager in your device and install the APK file.
- Allow installation of unknown sources, by navigating to settings > safety, and privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.
- Wait until the installation is complete. It can take up to 5 minutes, depending on the speed of the device.
- Open the CODM Beta application and enjoy it.
Note: Public testing is only available for the first 30,000 users on a first-come first-serve basis. So, quickly register on the app, before the application submission ends.
In its next season, the game will be bringing the features listed below, and players will be able to test all of them:
- Mode: Kill Confirmed
- Mode: Capture The Flag
- Mode: 1vs1 mode
- Map: Rust
- Map: Saloon
- New Event UI
- New Operator Skill
- Various Battle Royale Map Updates
The announcement also included:
Why a public test build? Well, we use it primarily as a way to collect bugs and feedback on certain aspects of the update that we may be able to fix or change before the release. It is basically a beta for the next update.
Also Read: COD: Modern Warfare; Mil Sim Operators; Your Newest Squadmates on the Frontlines Inspired by Real Special Forces
Published 16 Apr 2020, 13:43 IST