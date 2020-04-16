Call of Duty Mobile Beta: How to download Season 6 Beta APK

Here is how to download and install the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 Beta Update APK.

The testing will start on 16th April(UTC) and will end on 21st April(UTC) for the first 30,000 users.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 Beta Test Server has been released, and players can download and install it on their devices. The testing will start on 16th April(UTC) and will end on 21st April(UTC).

Season 6 will be getting a new map Rust, unique voices for every character, new equipment, the Cryo Bomb weapon, and more. Players can report bugs and give feedback on the update before it gets released officially on the global servers of Call Of Duty: Mobile.

📢 For anyone looking for that sweet sweet public test server information, you can find it here 👀: https://t.co/8uUllIiD4r https://t.co/okPrtj74jr — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 16, 2020

Steps to Download Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Beta APK

The Public Test Server is available only for Android devices and will not be released for iOS devices. Here are the complete steps to download the official Season 6 Public Test Server Version APK:

APK File: https://bit.ly/2RGogca

Download the APK file from the above link. The size of the file is about 1.9 GB.

Open File Manager in your device and install the APK file.

Allow installation of unknown sources, by navigating to settings > safety, and privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.

Wait until the installation is complete. It can take up to 5 minutes, depending on the speed of the device.

Open the CODM Beta application and enjoy it.

Note: Public testing is only available for the first 30,000 users on a first-come first-serve basis. So, quickly register on the app, before the application submission ends.

Announcement

In its next season, the game will be bringing the features listed below, and players will be able to test all of them:

Advertisement

Mode: Kill Confirmed

Mode: Capture The Flag

Mode: 1vs1 mode

Map: Rust

Map: Saloon

New Event UI

New Operator Skill

Various Battle Royale Map Updates

The announcement also included:

Why a public test build? Well, we use it primarily as a way to collect bugs and feedback on certain aspects of the update that we may be able to fix or change before the release. It is basically a beta for the next update.

Also Read: COD: Modern Warfare; Mil Sim Operators; Your Newest Squadmates on the Frontlines Inspired by Real Special Forces