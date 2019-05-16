Call of Duty Mobile: Call of Duty Legends of War is Now Available For Download on Android Devices; Over 10k Downloads & Rated 4.6 in Google Play Store Till Now

Call of Duty : Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is a mobile shooting game that everyone is eagerly waiting for and has a lot of hype created in the market. There is a piece of big news for the Call of Duty: Mobile pre-registered users.

Tencent, who have developed the Call of Duty: Mobile version, has released the game officially on Google Play Store. The game might not be available for every region and users because the game is still in development and will be available to those users who have registered.

As it is written on Google playstore :

This app is in development. Be one of the first to try it and provide feedback.

Also, a fact that has to be kept in mind that it is the unreleased version of the game. So only registered users can test this. You have to sign-in that Gmail account that you have used while registering this game for early access.

Call of Duty: Legends of War Play Store Install

If you have pre-registered for this game you will also recieve an invite in notification bar from this game

Call of duty mobile invitation

Call of Duty: Mobile has alread seen 10k+ downloads, 2k reviews and is rated as 4.6 stars.

How to Download Call of Duty Mobile?

First you need to pre-register this game by visiting on playstore app. Type Call of Duty: Mobile in search bar. If you have pre-registered this game then an install button will apppear on page. Simply click on install and boom wait for download to complete.

The file size of game is approximate 1.4GB and can take a longer time depending on your internet connection. As the minimum requirements that are suggested by developers is atleast 3GB RAM and 4GB of space is required for installation.

However, not every registered user may get an option of installing the game. But devs have an alternative way and you can download the Apk and OBB files.To Dowload Click Here.

Sportskeeda has complete guide on how to download Call of Duty: Mobile Apk and OBB files

FAQ's about this game:

1. I have registered for this game but why there is no install option is available for my device ?

You have to sign in that Gmail account that is used while registering this game. To change the google account in playstore, simply click on menu bar in top left corner of playstore app and select your appropiate account. Also, you can download the game apk from the above mentioned link.

2. I am recieving authorization error while opening the game?

Authorization error message occurs when their servers are offline. You can try after sometime when the servers came online.

As the statement given by LethalRachet Admin of Call of Duty: Mobile discord server

The game opened up early downloads to the December version(Older version with old assets and game engine) to a select few individuals in certain countries.

From above statement it can be clearly derived that this game is older version that is made in december and is availble for only selected countries only. Now what you guys are waiting for test this new awsome game and give your opinions in the comment section of this article.

