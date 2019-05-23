Call of Duty Mobile: Closed Beta To Become Open Beta Soon for other Countries

Call of Duty: Mobile released by Activision and developed by Tencent Games has gained a lot of attention and understandable hype in the mobile video game market. The game was officially released on Google's Play Store for early beta access on May 16. Up to now, they have gained over 100,000 downloads and an average 3.9 out of 5 rating on the store.

As the game remains available in India only for the time-being, developers announced on their discord post that players of other countries have to use a VPN to access the game's servers.

Yesterday, Sambro2901 - the game's official admin on their discord server - announced big news for players in different countries. The statement given in their discord post was as follows:

Hello, as we all know, the current Closed Beta for the game is in limited access in India only. However, Activision plans to increase this access - turning this closed beta into a public one for all regions around the globe.

From the above statement, it's clear that players in different countries will be free to test the game's beta phase very soon. According to recent updates, the beta itself is available for those in Singapore, Thailand and Japan - so if this doesn't apply to you yet, you can download OBB + APK files and install them manually.

As previously mentioned though, you have to use a VPN service to connect to the game's servers. The full guide is available here: How to download Call of Duty: Mobile manually.

Some players are also experiencing the following error; "Network Error. Please check your network status (4.5.1)" The solution to this is to clear the game's data by navigating into the settings tab and re-opening the game afterwards. Your error should clear as a result. In my previous article, I revealed the full detailed guide on the game's best loot locations.

