Call of Duty Mobile: Ghost Series Coming to COD Mobile According to Leaks

Call of Duty Mobile developers is going to expand the beta testing phase of their game in China. As you all know that the first season of Call of Duty Mobile will end on the 13th of July, which means new items and updates are going to release on the just after the end of Season 1. According to leaks and rumors, it is expected that CODM will be available in China after the end of the first season.

Now the developers are basically aiming at the development of the Chinese version of Call of Duty Mobile. However, it is not yet confirmed about the set up servers. Apart from this, a website named as Weibo has come up with some Call of Duty Mobile Chinese version leaks. In this leaks, some new weapons are leaked which is taken from one of the games from Call of Duty franchise.

The tenth major installment from Call of Duty Series "Call of Duty Ghosts" released in 2013 has some kind of connection with the Chinese version of Call of Duty Mobile. On Weibo, a post has been made with something written in the Chinese language.

The day before yesterday. he planned to eat Janson. He said that CODM has already completed several new roles in the Black action and Ghost series, so Skinny has quickly compiled the information for everyone to break the news. CODM new role exposure. Black action classic characters has joined.

From the above post, it can be concluded that we Will Be Having Ghost Series In The Game. All new weapons, maps, scorestreaks, etc. from Call of Duty Ghost will become available in Call of Duty Mobile Chinese version. Apart from this, characters will also be introduced. Also, the current version of CODM which is available in India and Australia has already had 1 weapon skin from Call of Duty Ghosts. It is expected that they are trying to promote the Call of Duty Ghost with the help of their brand new mobile game.

