Call of Duty Mobile Global Release Date Update: COD Legends of War likely to Release in May

Anjan Mazumdar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
582   //    08 Mar 2019, 07:46 IST

COD: Legends of War
COD: Legends of War

Call Of Duty franchise is a legend till date ever since it was released in 2003. Activision's smart move brought them success, and the franchise never stopped updating itself. Days and years passed and it's been more than a decade, Call Of Duty have never disappointed their players and by growing time, they made gameplay, story, and updates even better.

But, Activision doesn't want this fanbase to be limited to PCs and other consoles. So, they have decided to go hand-in-hand with yet another successful company which has given the current favourite game of all, of course, I am talking about Tencent Gaming. Both companies are expected to hit the market with a bang!!!

Here is a guide on How to download Call of Duty Mobile

The game will be named as Call of Duty: Legends Of War, and there have been several beta trials of the games in recent months in few countries including Australia and China. The gameplays from the beta is worth watching, the game is designed for everyone and from the skilled hunters to the casual players can enjoy the game. The game does not have much differences from its console counterparts and the similarities can be seen in weapon customization and scorestreaks. Apart from that, a map from the console version is the same which is the Nuketown map. The game will be having a large range and variety of weapons and skins as well.

Also read: More details on gameplay here

The game has undergone various major updates and a new map was given on 11th February, this year.

The team has confirmed the release date for China to be 30th of March and globally it is said to be released on the month of May. You can wait till then or can download the game using various VPNs.

