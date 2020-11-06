Call Of Duty Mobile introduces its first Mythic weapon Fennec - Ascended 

Call Of Duty Mobile is ready to launch a brand new level of weapon rarity with the Mythic Fennec - Ascended.

Until now, there were five different weapon variants in COD Mobile. The range starts from Common, goes through Uncommon, Rare and Epic, before finally ending at Legendary. Getting a Legendary weapon through the lucky draw can be quite frustrating for players. However, with the introduction of a new rarity, Legendary weapons might become easier to acquire.

Simultaneously, the Mythic Fennec - Ascended comes equipped with everything a player might want in an SMG. Those who purchased the Battle Pass already got a taste of the Fennec - Verdant (Epic). While this Epic variant of the Fennec was impressive, the Mythic version is potentially going to be unstoppable.

Fennec - Ascended the first Mythic weapon in Call Of Duty Mobile

The Fennec has been popularly recognized as one of the finest SMGs in COD Mobile. The common version of Fennec is leagues ahead of the other SMGs, not only in terms of fire rate, but also with mobility. Despite this, fans have criticized the lack of control and recoil they face with this gun in Call Of Duty Mobile.

Technically, the Fennec is a close-range weapon designed for picking up quick kills. Players need to be cautious while spraying with it from long-range.The Fennec is also a great weapon for players trying to rank up quickly. With a few attachments, players can compromise on mobility, to get more accuracy and control with the gun.

From the trailer of the incoming Mythic weapon, few notable changes can be deduced. First and foremost, the cosmetic changes added to the gun look absolutely stunning.

For instance, the trailer showed an Orange, Red, and Blue camo variant of Fennec - Ascended. The description in Call Of Duty Mobile arsenal says, "Reactive Camo Dependent on Certain Number Of Kills."

Thus, from the customization viewpoint, the Fennec - Ascended will be the first of its kind. Unlike the NA-45 - Lycanthrope or the M4 - Court Jester, the Fennec - Ascended will be much more challenging to acquire, and will have two different kill effects.

Squally made a comprehensive video on YouTube explaining how to get it in the lucky draw and what to expect from Fennec - Ascended. He mentioned

"You can see that they have put a lot of effort into this gun, and look at this, it swaps between different colors over here."

Squally also reflected on how there are a total of 8 Mythic levels on the Fennec - Ascended. Three of these Mythic levels are sttachment skins, which comes with different levels of attachments. Mythic level three and seven are Unique Death Effects. There are also two Mythic levels with a Unique Muzzle Flash.

The Akimbo perk that comes with Mythic level one allows players to carry two guns during the match. With the unique muzzle flash, reactive camo, and different kill effects, the Fennec - Ascended is going to become instantly popular. It is scheduled to come out on the 6th of November 2020.

Players will need to stock up on Call Of Duty points, as a new Mythic weapon will definitely be expensive. However, reports suggest that the Fennec - Ascended will come with a Mythic pack. Regardless, it is best to stay prepared if acquiring this Mythic weapon in on the player's agenda.

