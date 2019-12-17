Call of Duty Mobile: Leaks suggest new character and war machine weapon skin

Call of Duty Mobile

With the beginning of the Winter Season, Call of Duty Mobile developers added a couple of new things related to the winter theme. Following this, TiMi Studio decided to make more changes in its forthcoming update. As for now, only new weapon skins and a new game mode have been leaked on a Twitter page.

Here's a glimpse at what's new in the upcoming COD Mobile update:

New Default Character Skin

Considering the new character skin, it can be equipped for free in the future by all the players. It is reported that this default skin is already available in the Garena version. The character has a scarf on his head and white shade gloves in his hands. Leakers have also uncovered that it will be available soon in the global version. Here's a screenshot of the character

Found The Default Character Skin When I Was Testing Out The New Trickster Class In The Garena Version pic.twitter.com/Vd3t6xu9SV — Call of Duty: Mobile News (@CODMobileLeaks) December 17, 2019

War Machine Skin

Machine Gun, which is accessible in Battle Royale mode, will be featured with a new glacier skin in the upcoming patch. This skin looks similar to the AK 47 glacier skin, which can be unlocked at level 10 battle pass. Its magazine is coated with red color along with ice on the rest of its body.

War Machine Skin ❄ pic.twitter.com/Aq8UubzkxH — Call of Duty: Mobile News (@CODMobileLeaks) December 15, 2019

New Zombie Map

While surfing the game folder, data miners also found some images of the new map. It is expected to be pushed in the zombie mode, and the name of the map is Tranzit. Meanwhile, the official confirmation on the release of the map is still pending.

2 Tranzit Images Was Found In The Game Files For Zombies 🧟‍♂️ & 1 More Was Found Too But Im Not Sure If Its Tranzit 🤔 Watch The Video And Let Me Know If You Recognize The Map‼



Watch Here: https://t.co/eOn6YBg6Xp



Credit: @ButtrdT — Call of Duty: Mobile News (@CODMobileLeaks) December 15, 2019

The new update is expected to arrive at Christmas in the standard version of the game. Apart from this, players can also hope for Christmas related new items in the next update.

