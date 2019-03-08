×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Call of Duty Mobile: CoD Legends of War Might Feature a 6-man Squad Battle Royale Mode

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
286   //    08 Mar 2019, 11:40 IST

Call of Duty
Call of Duty

Call of Duty mobile game known as Call Of Duty: Legends of War is scheduled to release on 30th March of this year in China and in May for the rest of the world but the game has been receiving constant updates and beta tests to make it sure it launches in the most stable way.

Apparently the upcoming Call of Duty: Legends of War might also feature a 6 man squad battle royale mode. This news comes from the Reddit user shadohunter3321 who sparked up the entire conversation by posting the following picture.


Call of Duty: Legends of War
Call of Duty: Legends of War

Aside from this new vehicle which has been confirmed for the Call of Duty Mobile game, the Reddit user also confirmed that there will be more vehicles such as a truck and multiple maps hitting the game after the launch. As of now some of the popular areas confirmed are Nuketown from the Call of Duty Black ops, Killhouse etc.

Call of Duty: Legends of War is currently still in Beta phase and is gearing up for the next one which will be out soon. If the apparent tease of a 6 man squad battle royale mode is true then Call of Duty: Legends of War will be the first battle royale game to feature one. The same mode is not present even in the highly popular titles such as Apex Legends, Fortnite or even PUBG.

Call of Duty mobile is being developed in collaboration between Activision and Tencent Games- the one responsible for the huge hitter Player Unknown's Battle Ground(PUBG). The game doesn't have a fixed release date for the western audience but is expected to launch sometime in May 2019.

What are your thoughts regarding this? Would you like a 6 man squad battle royale mode in the game? Tell us in the comments down below.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Read more:

How to download Call of Duty Mobile


Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
Call of Duty Mobile to have Battle Royale mode
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Release, zombies mode, battle royale and more
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile Global Release Date Update: COD Legends of War likely to Release in May
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Legends of War
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty: Legends of War release date announced
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty: Legends of War - Tencent Is Bringing Call Of Duty To Mobile
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: How to Download Call of Duty: Legends of War on Android
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Mobile: What impact will it have on PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile?
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Mobile: Update on whether it will have cross-play like Fortnite Battle Royale 
RELATED STORY
How to Download Apex Legends: A Free to Play Battle Royale Game From Respawn Studios
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us