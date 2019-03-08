Call of Duty Mobile: CoD Legends of War Might Feature a 6-man Squad Battle Royale Mode

Call of Duty

Call of Duty mobile game known as Call Of Duty: Legends of War is scheduled to release on 30th March of this year in China and in May for the rest of the world but the game has been receiving constant updates and beta tests to make it sure it launches in the most stable way.

Apparently the upcoming Call of Duty: Legends of War might also feature a 6 man squad battle royale mode. This news comes from the Reddit user shadohunter3321 who sparked up the entire conversation by posting the following picture.

Call of Duty: Legends of War

Aside from this new vehicle which has been confirmed for the Call of Duty Mobile game, the Reddit user also confirmed that there will be more vehicles such as a truck and multiple maps hitting the game after the launch. As of now some of the popular areas confirmed are Nuketown from the Call of Duty Black ops, Killhouse etc.

Call of Duty: Legends of War is currently still in Beta phase and is gearing up for the next one which will be out soon. If the apparent tease of a 6 man squad battle royale mode is true then Call of Duty: Legends of War will be the first battle royale game to feature one. The same mode is not present even in the highly popular titles such as Apex Legends, Fortnite or even PUBG.

Call of Duty mobile is being developed in collaboration between Activision and Tencent Games- the one responsible for the huge hitter Player Unknown's Battle Ground(PUBG). The game doesn't have a fixed release date for the western audience but is expected to launch sometime in May 2019.

What are your thoughts regarding this? Would you like a 6 man squad battle royale mode in the game? Tell us in the comments down below.

