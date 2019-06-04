Call of Duty Mobile: New Update v1.0.2 has been Officially Released on Google Play Store

Call of Duty Mobile Update v1.0.2

The servers of Call of Duty: Mobile are back up again. A huge update has been released after the maintenance of servers. Number new features and gameplay settings has been added as part of the update.

But first, let's talk about the size of this update. The update size is of 690 MB and can be updated via Google Play store.

Call of Duty: Mobile

According to the Administrator of official Call of Duty Mobile discord server:-

New update version 1.0.2. is available but not for everyone yet.

Now the most awaited part, that what new features have been added to this new update?

Features and bugs that have been added and fixed respectively in new update version 1.0.2:-

Anti-Aliasing option is now available in the game settings Now user can connect Guest account to Facebook Optimized video performance Optimized Battle Royale map loading Optimized Battle Royale sound effects Adjusted effective rates of consumables in Battle Royale Changes in Loot drop rates Fixed gyroscope bug affecting in some devices Fixed grenade throwing while ADS Fixed looping helicopter sound Fixed a bug that causes fall damage Various other fixes

But still this update is not available for everyone. You need to wait for some time before the update become available in your region.

Here is the screenshot that you will see after updating your game:-

Call of Duty: Mobile New Features

Note:- It is recommended to download and install the update with WiFi connection. Using Mobile data can cause Network Status errors.

Here is also a good news for iOS users. In iOS 13 update, Playstation and XBOX controllers are compatible to play Call of Duty: Mobile and other games. This announcement was made During Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote. By this feature the gameplay experience of iOS users will gets also improved.

