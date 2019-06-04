×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Call of Duty Mobile: New Update v1.0.2 has been Officially Released on Google Play Store

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
85   //    04 Jun 2019, 19:19 IST

Call of Duty Mobile Update v1.0.2
Call of Duty Mobile Update v1.0.2

The servers of Call of Duty: Mobile are back up again. A huge update has been released after the maintenance of servers. Number new features and gameplay settings has been added as part of the update.

But first, let's talk about the size of this update. The update size is of 690 MB and can be updated via Google Play store.

Call of Duty: Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile

According to the Administrator of official Call of Duty Mobile discord server:-

New update version 1.0.2. is available but not for everyone yet.

Now the most awaited part, that what new features have been added to this new update?

Features and bugs that have been added and fixed respectively in new update version 1.0.2:-

  1. Anti-Aliasing option is now available in the game settings
  2. Now user can connect Guest account to Facebook
  3. Optimized video performance
  4. Optimized Battle Royale map loading
  5. Optimized Battle Royale sound effects
  6. Adjusted effective rates of consumables in Battle Royale
  7. Changes in Loot drop rates
  8. Fixed gyroscope bug affecting in some devices
  9. Fixed grenade throwing while ADS
  10. Fixed looping helicopter sound
  11. Fixed a bug that causes fall damage
  12. Various other fixes

But still this update is not available for everyone. You need to wait for some time before the update become available in your region.

Advertisement

Here is the screenshot that you will see after updating your game:-

Call of Duty: Mobile New Features
Call of Duty: Mobile New Features

Note:- It is recommended to download and install the update with WiFi connection. Using Mobile data can cause Network Status errors.

Here is also a good news for iOS users. In iOS 13 update, Playstation and XBOX controllers are compatible to play Call of Duty: Mobile and other games. This announcement was made During Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote. By this feature the gameplay experience of iOS users will gets also improved.

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

Tags:
Call of Duty Mobile
Advertisement
Call of Duty Mobile: Call of Duty Legends of War is Now Available For Download on Android Devices; Over 10k Downloads & Rated 4.6 in Google Play Store Till Now
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile Weapons: The 5 Best Guns of Call of Duty Legends of War Revealed
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: 3 Things to Keep in Mind before Playing Call of Duty Legends of War
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: How to play COD Mobile on 1GB & 2GB RAM phone
RELATED STORY
Call Of Duty Mobile: How to do Android Pre-Registration? 
RELATED STORY
Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Mode; Is it better than PUBG Mobile?
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Battle Royale Mode is Now Live in Call of Duty Legends of War
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Battle Royale mode confirmed
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile VS Call Of Duty Mobile: Which is the Best Among the Two?
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Weapon Images For Call of Duty Legends of War Leaked
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us