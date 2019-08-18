Call of Duty Mobile News: Patch Notes of New Update Revealed

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile, the new battle royale game in the video game market has just got a new update.

For a long time, users have not seen any new content in the game. Finally, a new update has been released.

However, the game is still in beta testing and available only for selected countries. The VPN method will no more be able to access the game servers. On August 15th, the servers were brought down for maintenance to release an update.

There are various new things that are introduced in this update. Also, the game just got the release for Peru, which means players living in the country can test this beta phase.

New items in this update include weapons, maps, season ranking and a bunch of other things.

Along with this, Multiplayer Rank Preseason 1 was also got reset in this update to optimize the game rank system. Let's take a look at the changelog of this new update.

Patch Notes of CODM Update

New multiplayer map Takeoff, Available in TDM, Domination, S&D, Hardpoint and Free for all.

New Gun Game mode released for a limited period of time.

New ranks added in rank section.

New Operator Skill: Defender

Brand new weapons in battle royale mode: AK117 [Assault Rifle], RPD [LMG], MSMC [SMG]

New locations, landmarks and textures added to Battle Royale.

New Battle Royale Vehicle: Antelope A20 Assault Vehicle.

So these are the new content items that were released in this patch update. A bunch of improvements and optimisations were also made after this update which makes the game even more attractive and smooth. Bug fixes were also executed during this update. The update is live for both Android and iOS devices.

To update the game, refer to this link: https://www.tap.io/app/153081

