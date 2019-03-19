Call of Duty Mobile: Registration, release date and official site details

The official logo for the game.

Activision took to Twitter today to announce the brand new Call of Duty Mobile game. The much-anticipated game has arrived for pre-registration in the Google Play Store worldwide.

The game was announced last year and is being developed by Tencent (the people who brought PUBG to mobile) in a collaboration with Activision. So far all the announcements regarding the game had come from China directly and this may be the first time Activision has actually announced the mobile game.

A new Call of Duty: Mobile title is headed to worldwide audiences for free, complete with fan-favorite maps and characters from across the franchise. Pre-registration opens today! More info here: https://t.co/DSX7FnOoFV pic.twitter.com/voKAzxVw9u — Activision (@Activision) March 19, 2019

It was earlier speculated by sources from China that the game will be arriving in China a month earlier than the worldwide release. Apparently, this is not the case. The game will definitely be releasing soon.

The game is not a direct mobile version of one of the games from the hit Call of Duty franchise in console and PC. It is, in fact, a mixture of all the games. We will get to see maps from across Call of Duty franchises, including Call of Duty: Black Ops and the original Modern Warfare series. The gameplay has the depth of the console versions and is highly competitive as well.

It is also worth noting that the name of the game is Call of Duty: Mobile and not Call of Duty: Legends of War. The latter name is what the game is being called in China and is the name in which the game will probably release within the Asian country.

Pre-registration is currently not open for iOS users. The official site does state that the game will be coming to App Store for iPhones soon.

To pre-register in Android, click here - Pre-register for Call of Duty Mobile.

You can also pre-register now even if you don't have your Android device with you currently. Click here to go the official site and sign up - Call of Duty Mobile.

