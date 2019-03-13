Call of Duty Mobile: Release date is finally here

Wasif Ahmed FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 35 // 13 Mar 2019, 01:09 IST

The release date for Call of Duty Mobile is very close

Unless you have been living under a rock, you must be knowing that Call of Duty is coming to mobile devices very soon. The game has been developed by Tencent Games, the same company that brought PUBG to mobile.

A report had earlier suggested that the release will be towards the end of March. But new reports have revealed that the game may come out a lot sooner than that.

Kamikaze Gaming, a Call of Duty mobile YouTuber, has revealed some exciting news regrading the beta release. It has been revealed in a Chinese Oppo Store post that Call of Duty will be arriving on March 15 to Android.

So how can we believe an announcement by a company other than Tencent? It is to be remembered that it was Oppo itself that had announced PUBG for mobile, and the game was released on that exact date. So it is possible, or even likely, that the release date for Call of Duty Mobile is just two days away!

It is also been revealed that the game will be released in beta and maybe only for China. This will be the final beta as the game gears up for a global release. However, gamers from all over the world will be able to play the game by using a VPN.

If you do not like using a VPN, then you can wait a few more weeks as a global release will definitely happen by then.

Unfortunately, there is some bad news for iOS users. If the reports are to be believed, iOS users will not be getting a beta. Also, according to Kamikaze Gaming, "there have been some complications in optimizing the game for iOS" and that "Apple is being strict about their policies", and thus a iOS release may further be delayed.

Here is the video by Kamikaze Gaming (the video also provides some high class gameplay in the map- Nuketown):

So are you excited to hear about this news? Do let us know in the comment section below!

