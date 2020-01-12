Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 rewards leaks and next major update release date revealed

Tarun Sayal

COD Mobile Season 3

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 is coming to an end and a brand new season will arrive soon in the game. The new Season 3 battle pass will feature new rewards, which include the latest outfits, weapon skins and a bunch of updated content.

As announced by COD Mobile officials, the next major update will release in January and this forthcoming update will bring several new features and modes. Before we get into the Season 3 battle pass leaks, here's the detailed information about the release date of Call of Duty Mobile Season 3.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Release Date

According to the leakers, the developers of COD Mobile will roll out an update on 17th of January and the Season 3 battle pass will release on 20 January 2020.

Apart from this, the player's rank will be also reset as soon as the Battle Pass section is unlocked. In addition to this, data miners have also uncovered the size of the new update. The users will require approximately 1.65 of storage space to update the game.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass Leaked Rewards

With the arrival of Season 3, it will bring two new weapons in the game. The first one in the list is G36C which is the exclusive weapon available in PUBG Mobile' Vikendi map. Apart from this, Barret.50 comes on the second number, which is a sniper rifle that comes with 95 damage rate.

G36C Stats

Coming to the skins and outfits segment, one of the most potent weapons Type 25 Geometric skin is placed on tier 100. Players must reach level 100 in battle pass season 3 to collect it.

Type 25 Geometric Skin

Season 2 featured Alaska set, and a majority of players liked it. In Season 3, pulsar outfit set is expected to arrive in the battle pass. However, there's no image leaked yet of this upcoming reward.

All the above leaks have been sourced from CODM Leaks Twitter Page. Although, an official confirmation is still pending regarding all the release dates and upcoming patch update.