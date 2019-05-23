Call of Duty Mobile Tips: How To Win A Battle Royale Match In Call of Duty Mobile

Tips to win your first match in Call of Duty Mobile

Activision recently teamed up with Tencent to bring the mobile version of its popular Call of Duty Franchise.

Named Call of Duty: Legends of War, the game is heading towards the top of the charts in Play Store despite being in closed beta wherein only a limited number of players can play the game.

The game offers a variety of game modes, characters, and weapons. In short, the game has something for everyone irrespective of their choices. Just a couple of days ago, the game got its Battle Royale mode.

The Battle Royal genre is one of the most trending genres in the industry right now and Call of Duty Mobile's Battle Royale mode seems very polished as well.

The Battle Royale Mode in Call of Duty Mobile is something which is really new when it comes to the mobile platform.

Unlike Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, the Battle Royale Mode Call of Duty offers are packed with tons of features.

The most striking feature is the inclusion of classes. The addition of features makes it a bit mind-boggling for new players out there. So if you're struggling to win a match in Call of Duty Mobile Battle Royale, here is how to win one.

Choosing the Right Class

Unlike other Battle Royale games out there on mobile, the first step here is to choose the right class.

You can choose from a total of six classes as per the gameplay style you prefer. The classes include Defender, Scout, Clown, Medic, Ninja, and Mechanic. Each of the classes has a unique ability and passive perk which makes them different from each other.

Depending on what playstyle you prefer, each of the classes has a unique and challenging set of gameplay experience to offer. If you prefer being a support player, then the Medic and Scout class are perfect for you.

While the medic class is used for healing your teammates as the name implies, Scout can be used to track the location of enemies using a variety of abilities. If you prefer playing a flank role, the Ninja and Clown classes will be perfect for you given the fact that they have abilities which will help you to go behind enemies without them noticing you and confuse them, respectively.

Finally, if you are into all-out combat, then you should choose the Mechanic and Defender class. While the mechanic class has abilities which help players to get rare weapons and augmented sights for vehicles, the Defender-class has abilities which can help you to build your own cover at any time and play as aggressive you want.

Dropping at the Right Place

Like other Battle Royale games, Call of Duty Mobile also has placedoin the map which either have more or less loot depending on the location.

Launch, Killhouse, Nuclear Plant, Standoff and Shipment have the best loot in the map. Sakura, Estate, Pipeline, and Countdown have decent loot but significantly less in comparison to the loot available in the places with the best loot.

Finally, Nuketown, Farm, Overgrown and Diner have the lowest loot. Depending on what kind of strategy you undertake, you can either go for hot drops in the locations with the best loot. However, be careful of the fact that a lot of people drop in the locations with the best loot, so be prepared for firefights the moment you drop down.

You can also take a defensive approach while playing by dropping at the places with medium and low loot and making your way to the end.

This way, you have fewer chances of dying too quick in the game and can spend more time looting and traversing around the map.

Using the right guns and strategy

Call of Duty Mobile boasts a wide variety of guns. However, like other games, certain guns in the game are better than the rest. The M4 has a damage of 45 and accuracy of 70 while the AK-47 has a damage of 70 and accuracy of 45.

Choosing the right weapon between the two completely comes down to personal preference. If you can control the AK-47's tough recoil, it's a no-brainer what gun you should use. However, for people looking for a stable weapon which is easier to control, the M4 is a good choice.

Coming to snipers, both the M21 EBR and DL Q33 are excellent snipers. You can use either of the two and they can kill enemies with one headshot or two body shots. When it comes to playing, like other battle royale games patience is the key.

You should be well aware of your environments and think twice before getting into a firefight. Rest assured, with ample practice and patience you'll make it to the top pretty frequently.