Call of Duty Mobile: Weapon Images For Call of Duty Legends of War Leaked

Call of Duty legends of War

Call of Duty, one of the most popular PC game, has set a lot of records and gained an admirable position in the video game market. When the game franchise was launched, its focus was set on World War II.

But over the time, the game theme has been set in modern times. This game was first developed by a game developer named 'Infinity Ward' and was published in the market by Activision. According to a survey mobile gamers holds a share of $50 billion in the market. Keeping this fact into mind, now the developers are developing the mobile version of this game.

Call of Duty Mobile is still in beta version. The beta version of Call of Duty Legends of War is available in handful of countries. A lot of gamers are eagerly waiting for this game and it is also available for pre registration in Google Play Store.

Pre Registration

But apart from this, we have something special for our Sportskeeda readers. As we all know that this an FPS (first person shooter) game. It has a lot of weapons that players can use to dominate their enemies.

I've been talking to dev team on their official discord server and here is the list of weapons that are going to be launched in Call of Duty Mobile.

#Rocket or Grenade launcher

Rocket or Grenade launcher (RPG)

#QBZ

QBZ

#AK47

AK47

#AUG

AUG

#Glock-18

Glock-18

#Melee weapon AXE

AXE

Now these are the weapons that are officialy confirmed by developers of Call of Duty mobile. Various attachments are also available for weapons like muzzle, magazines, grips, etc.

Apart from this, they have mentioned that this game is going to be a Battle Royale one in which a lot of players are dropped on a battle field and they have to find weapons by exploring houses, builidings, warehouses, etc. As the game is in beta testing mode, so the officials haven't announced any release date of this game. But they told that, we can expect this game to be get released before August 2019.

