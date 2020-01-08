Call of Duty Mobile: What is the Gun Game event and how to complete it

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Call of Duty Mobile

One of Call of Duty Mobile's most famous Gun Game event is again live now in the global servers. This mode was introduced in the game in one of the recent updates, but as for now, this particular mode has been remastered with new rewards.

Complete tasks in Gun Game today and get rewards! Live until 1/9 #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/ZGwzlKnoDD — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 8, 2020

In the Gun Game event, a total of eight players can participate in a single server, and the primary objective of each player is to eliminate the enemies and achieve the marks of 200 points. The total duration of a single match is exact 10 minutes, and the participant who will reach the point mark first will be declared as the winner.

This mode is almost similar to the Deathmatch mode, but there's a twist in the weapon segment. As soon as the player eliminates an enemy, the current weapon will be replaced with the next one. Vice versa, if the player got killed by the enemy, the points balance will start reducing.

Call of Duty Mobile

The Gun Game mode falls under the Multiplayer section and players must navigate to featured tab to play this new mode. This mode will last only for less than 48 hours from the beginning time, but currently, it is labelled as Weekly, which means players can experience this event once in a week.