Call Of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020 Starting On April 30

Call of Duty

Starting on April 30, Call of Duty: Mobile kicks off its first official esports tournament: Call of Duty®: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament in collaboration with Sony Mobile.

Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play game that is a definitive first-person action experience. It features multiple modes of play, fan-favorite maps, weapons, and characters from both the Call of Duty®: Black Ops and Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® franchises.

Want to take your Call of Duty: Mobile gaming experience to the next level? Here’s the details:

Ranked Mode

To be eligible* to participate in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament, players need to be ranked veteran or higher in Multiplayer. You’ve still got time to increase your rank before the tournament starts, so get playing. Jump into the Ranked Mode lobby to view your current rank. All players begin their rank at Rookie I, before progressing through several ranks to reach Veteran I.

Players must rank up in Multiplayer, not Battle Royale to be eligible to play. Get more details and a complete overview on Ranked Mode on the Games Blog.

More to Come!

After you’ve mastered the beginning stages of the tournament, players will have a chance to compete for their share of $1 million in total prizes. It all starts online on April 30.

Check back on the Games Blog and follow Call of Duty: Mobile on Twitter to get more details on the Call of Duty®: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament.