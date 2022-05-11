"Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 has saved the franchise from dying": Community recalls brilliance of the child mission

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is widely regarded as a pivotal installment in the franchise when it was released back in 2019. It was the start of a new saga, resulting in the expansion of the player base.

With the game came the release of Call of Duty Warzone, as Activision ventured into the market of battle royale and free-to-play games. As a result, the 2019 release retains a special part in the hearts of many players.

Ugur @NRWzaza @ModernWarzone I told you guys, and i will say that again.... modern warfare 2019 has saved the frenchise from dying. @ModernWarzone I told you guys, and i will say that again.... modern warfare 2019 has saved the frenchise from dying.

On May 10, ModernWarzone posted a scene from Call of Duty Modern Warfare where players need to play as a child. The game has been designed so that the mission differentiates between elements, such as handling guns. Players reacted to the new feature, many of whom lauded the quality of the game.

Players discuss the Call of Duty Modern Warfare and its accurate details

As mentioned earlier, the clip was uploaded by ModernWarzone, which is well-known for its content related to Call of Duty games. They mentioned the immaculate details that are there in the 2019 game.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Modern Warfare 2019 is the first game in the Call of Duty franchise that allows you to play as children in a war scenario.



They even created unique aiming and reload animations for the one mission you play as a child. Crazy level of detail. Modern Warfare 2019 is the first game in the Call of Duty franchise that allows you to play as children in a war scenario.They even created unique aiming and reload animations for the one mission you play as a child. Crazy level of detail. https://t.co/1qSF9siPnE

Other users also mentioned some of the great moments of the game. One player recalled the mission, where the clip is from and how they had to start with the character from under the rubble. The player also recalled the tragic moment the character witnessed her mother's lifeless body.

Ben Sunny Isaac @bensunnyisaac @ModernWarzone Starting this mission from under all that rubble was just heart-breaking, man. I was moved to tears when she turned her head to the right and saw her mother lifeless with glazed eyes. @ModernWarzone Starting this mission from under all that rubble was just heart-breaking, man. I was moved to tears when she turned her head to the right and saw her mother lifeless with glazed eyes.

The same user also added that moments like this set Call of Duty Modern Warfare apart from games like Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. The user also added that the 2019 release is grittier than the other games.

Ben Sunny Isaac @bensunnyisaac @ModernWarzone It's moments like this that set MW19 apart from BOCW and Vanguard's campaigns. There was a sense of realism, and MW19 was gritty and dark to a point where you are so driven by rage that you would kick down a guy from helicopter, for the right reasons, of course. @ModernWarzone It's moments like this that set MW19 apart from BOCW and Vanguard's campaigns. There was a sense of realism, and MW19 was gritty and dark to a point where you are so driven by rage that you would kick down a guy from helicopter, for the right reasons, of course.

Another player also brught up the noticeable differences to the gameplay when anyone played as the child.

. @R0SE7776 @ModernWarzone They did this for the other mission you play as her you can tell she’s not well trained and even reloads slowly @ModernWarzone They did this for the other mission you play as her you can tell she’s not well trained and even reloads slowly

There were plaudits for the multiplayer part as well, with one player mentioning the uniqueness of some of its features.

AyeKay @Accuraceey @ModernWarzone The multiplayer was also very unique and the probably the first cod game to have a multiplayer played like that so props to them @ModernWarzone The multiplayer was also very unique and the probably the first cod game to have a multiplayer played like that so props to them

The 2019 release also has fans that include lovers of the original Modern Warfare series.

NikitaTrowbridge @KitaGamerGirl @ModernWarzone The mw orginal series will always be legendary , but I think the new mw series will be great also as I love 2019 @ModernWarzone The mw orginal series will always be legendary , but I think the new mw series will be great also as I love 2019

For some, the details of this campaign are sublime and are a throwback to Modern Warfare 3, where there was a footage of a family on vacation exposed to bombing.

Jony @Jonyzoroark @ModernWarzone I love those details in the campaign of MW 2019, I haven't seen something as shocking as the video of that family recording her kid before the explosion in MW3 and the death of Josefina in BO2. @ModernWarzone I love those details in the campaign of MW 2019, I haven't seen something as shocking as the video of that family recording her kid before the explosion in MW3 and the death of Josefina in BO2.

Such is the depth of the stories and missions of Call of Duty Modern Warfare that players are left shocked during missions.

Noé  @VeIxity @ModernWarzone The whole beginning of that mission where the Russians open fire on civilians and you’re under the rubble is just sad, probably one of the few times a game has shocked me @ModernWarzone The whole beginning of that mission where the Russians open fire on civilians and you’re under the rubble is just sad, probably one of the few times a game has shocked me

One player feels that the custom animations on this mission are at the next level.

TASK FORCE 141 @CODINFORMANT



Next level @ModernWarzone I love the custom animations for the reloading in that mission...Next level @ModernWarzone I love the custom animations for the reloading in that mission... Next level

In recent times, Call of Duty and the games have been criticized. However, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, released in 2019, is still loved by fans, having completed more than two-and-a-half years in existence. Players still play the game on a daily basis.

The job for Activision will be cut out as Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released in the last part of 2022. There is reasonable hype around the game and fans will hope that the upcoming game will be able to provide even better moments for all those involved.

