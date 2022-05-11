"Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 has saved the franchise from dying": Community recalls brilliance of the child mission

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is widely regarded as a pivotal installment in the franchise when it was released back in 2019. It was the start of a new saga, resulting in the expansion of the player base.
With the game came the release of Call of Duty Warzone, as Activision ventured into the market of battle royale and free-to-play games. As a result, the 2019 release retains a special part in the hearts of many players.
On May 10, ModernWarzone posted a scene from Call of Duty Modern Warfare where players need to play as a child. The game has been designed so that the mission differentiates between elements, such as handling guns. Players reacted to the new feature, many of whom lauded the quality of the game.
Players discuss the Call of Duty Modern Warfare and its accurate details
As mentioned earlier, the clip was uploaded by ModernWarzone, which is well-known for its content related to Call of Duty games. They mentioned the immaculate details that are there in the 2019 game.
Other users also mentioned some of the great moments of the game. One player recalled the mission, where the clip is from and how they had to start with the character from under the rubble. The player also recalled the tragic moment the character witnessed her mother's lifeless body.
The same user also added that moments like this set Call of Duty Modern Warfare apart from games like Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. The user also added that the 2019 release is grittier than the other games.
Another player also brught up the noticeable differences to the gameplay when anyone played as the child.
There were plaudits for the multiplayer part as well, with one player mentioning the uniqueness of some of its features.
The 2019 release also has fans that include lovers of the original Modern Warfare series.
For some, the details of this campaign are sublime and are a throwback to Modern Warfare 3, where there was a footage of a family on vacation exposed to bombing.
Such is the depth of the stories and missions of Call of Duty Modern Warfare that players are left shocked during missions.
One player feels that the custom animations on this mission are at the next level.
In recent times, Call of Duty and the games have been criticized. However, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, released in 2019, is still loved by fans, having completed more than two-and-a-half years in existence. Players still play the game on a daily basis.
The job for Activision will be cut out as Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released in the last part of 2022. There is reasonable hype around the game and fans will hope that the upcoming game will be able to provide even better moments for all those involved.