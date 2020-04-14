Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - How to Customize Your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ride With Vehicle Skins

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - There’s a brand new way to show off in Warzone, Multiplayer, or Special Ops.

Here are some tips on how to make your ride a Perfect 10 for style in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Sometimes, you have to make a statement riding around Downtown Verdansk or flying down onto an objective in Ground War. You want your enemies to not just fear you, but envy you and your sweet ride.

Welcome to the world of vehicle skins.

As part of Season Three, you can now trick out the five non-Killstreak vehicles within Warzone, Special Ops, or Ground War Multiplayer matches. Some of these vehicle skins can be unlocked in the Battle Pass system.

For those who haven’t explored vehicle skins yet, or need a refresher, here’s what you need to know:

The Basics: Equipping a Vehicle Skin

You can view vehicle skins in the Loadout menu screen, where you customize your Loadout, equip watches, and see your blueprint weapons in the Armory.

The vehicle skin submenu shows what current skins you have equipped for all five vehicles – the ATV, Tactical Rover, SUV, Cargo Truck, and Helicopter – and allows you to see all the skins you have unlocked.

Equipping a vehicle skin is just like selecting a weapon for a Loadout or putting on a watch; simply select the vehicle you want to customize and slap a skin on it.

Vehicle Skins 101

Got your vehicle skins equipped? Good – now find a vehicle in Warzone, Special Ops, or Multiplayer within Ground War. Once you enter that vehicle as the driver, it will automatically be colored with your chosen vehicle skin, letting teammates – and enemies – know how badass you look in battle.

That vehicle skin will remain on that specific vehicle until it is destroyed, so in other words, don’t wreck your ride!

Because everyone in the field can see your customized vehicle, you may assume that a flash of color won’t help you, but it’s quite the contrary: vehicle skins open up a new way to get into your opponent’s head.

See a vehicle sitting out in the open within Verdansk? Tag it with your colors and run away, making whoever goes near it overthink about a potential hostile encounter. Or, make a foe think twice about grabbing a vehicle in Ground War for fear that you may be lurking in the shadows.

Or, if you have teammates that like to jack your rides, tag one up to claim it as your own, and leave a C4 on it as an “anti-theft device.”

No matter how you play with vehicle skins, let those colors fly across Ground War and Warzone as you drive towards sweet, sweet victory.