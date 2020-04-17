Call Of Duty: Full Details About Warzone Renetti Handgun

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare - Weapon Detail: Renetti. A handgun that makes a case to leave Overkill at the door.

This is the Renetti pistol, earned at Tier 15 in the Season Three Battle Pass, free for all players.

Season Three bolstered the already overstocked arsenal in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with a new handgun and marksman rifle. This week, we tackle the former: the Renetti, who’s in-game description is the following:

Well rounded semi-auto 9mm pistol. This unassuming sidearm excels in close range combat, and features gunsmithing capabilities unique to the pistol class that permit a variety of engagement strategies.

Translation: make room for a secondary weapon slot in your loadout, because this weapon is flexible enough to fit numerous roles as a sidekick to your main firearm.

Renetti Overview

The Renetti blends together some of the best qualities of the pistols within the handgun class, resulting in a weapon that can fit a variety of combat scenarios despite it being a secondary weapon.

At close range, expect a stock Renetti to take down an enemy without armor in three body shots. If you get at least one headshot in, then that tango will go down in just two hits. Even at a distance, hitting four body shots – or two headshots – will provide enough damage for a longshot takedown.

This damage output puts it on par with other handguns. Plus, the standard magazine comes in at about 15 rounds with the option to equip magazines up to 27 rounds, ensuring you have no shortage of ammo per clip to deal with an entire squad.

All this is done with the 9mm ammo type, a fairly common one for SMGs and handguns, making picking up ammo easy no matter what game mode you play and without the need for the Scavenger perk.

Blueprint Review

What also makes the Renetti stand out is its Mk3 Burst Mod attachment, which is featured on Guard One weapon blueprint unlocked at Tier 85.

The Mk3 Burst Mod turns the Renetti into a three-round burst pistol, the first of its kind in Modern Warfare. It is possible to down an enemy with a single burst, which comes out at an increased fire rate compared to single shots. Although it comes with significant recoil, the Burst Mod, as seen with the Guard One, is one attachment seriously worth considering across all configurations.

The blueprint itself is a fairly sleek weapon; with a wood grain stock and a polished silver barrel and slide, the phrase “if looks could kill” definitely applies to this deadly handgun.

Top 6 Loadout Ideas

1. The ‘Guard One’ Blueprint

The Mk3 Burst Mod and a slick coat of paint aren’t the only reasons to use the Guard One blueprint.

Also included with this blueprint is the Desperado Pro Compressor, which helps with recoil control along with the XRK Pro Grip. Then there is the Lightweight Trigger, allowing you to fire all nine bursts that the 27 Round Mag clip provides in quick succession.

With how many Gunsmith combinations there are for the Renetti, the blueprint for the Handgun Foxtrot family provides a well-rounded sidearm without any need to switch out attachments. Pair this with your favorite jack-of-all-trades assault rifle, and you’ll be more than prepared for combat.

Suggested paired primary weapon: assault rifle

Suggested paired perks: Kill Chain, Hardline, Tune Up

Suggested paired equipment: Frag Grenade, Flash Grenade

2. Akimbo

Why only have one Renetti when you can have two?

This configuration is an Akimbo set-up for the Renetti, complete with a 5mW Laser for better Hip Fire Accuracy, the Mk1 Extended Barrel for more range, a Lightweight Trigger for faster shots, and the Desperado Pro Compensator for recoil control.

Akimbo Renettis could be used in one of two ways: either as a back-up to a long-range weapon, or the offensive firepower in a Riot Shield class that is quick to switch to.

Suggested paired primary weapon: marksman rifle, LMG, Riot Shield

Suggested paired perks: EOD, Restock, Amped

Suggested paired equipment: Frag Grenade, Snapshot Grenade

3. Aggressive Assault

Push up for close range devastation with this customization of the Renetti. The Cronen C480 Pro Optic will balance the range with its quick ADS speed and the 27-round mags maximize your firepower. Get stability on all your shots to help mitigate weapon sway with the FTAC SATUS CS-3 and Muzzle Brake attachments.

The mobility of pistol paired with Double Time makes this Renetti ideal for aggressive attackers who can snap quickly to targets with pinpoint precision. Utilize the Stun Grenade to slow down any defensive forces before you push up and take ‘em out.

Suggested paired primary weapon: marksman rifle or Riot Shield

Suggested paired perks: Double Time, Restock, Amped

Suggested paired equipment: C4, Stun Grenade

4. Snap It Up

Need to aim down sight as quickly as possible? This version of the Renetti is ultra-quick on the draw thanks to its Mk1 Competition Barrel, XRK Speed Grip, and Tac Laser.

Pair that snappy trio with a Match Grade Trigger and a G.I. Mini Reflex Sight – or small Optic of your choosing – and you have a handgun that can put shots out fast and reliably all while you have a clear sight picture.

The sights on the Renetti aren’t too obstructive, but they won’t offer much in terms of target acquisition. However, if you’re willing to forgo an Optic, consider a perk like Sleight of Hand or a larger magazine to potentially avoid a fatal reload mid-combat.

This configuration is a great sidearm for a sniper, who will be able to defend themselves at close range thanks to this snappy pistol.

Suggested paired primary weapon: sniper rifle, marksman rifle

Suggested paired perks: Cold-Blooded, High Alert, Spotter

Suggested paired equipment: Proximity Mine, Smoke Grenade

5. Silent Longshot

When having to trek behind enemy lines, you need to have a trusty handgun that can pick off enemies at any range to pair with a quick and lethal suppressed primary weapon.

This is where the above configuration comes into play; kitted for maximum range with a Monolithic Suppressor and Extended Barrel, the Renetti can become a headshot machine – especially in Hardcore modes – with the XRK 4.0x Pistol Scope allowing you to line up precision shots.

Speaking of precision, the FTAC SATUS CS-X Stock and XRK Pro Grip are champions of it, mitigating idle sway and recoil with their sturdy properties.

With this version of the Renetti, every shot must count; aim for the head, and you’ll two-tap enemies from longshot ranges without them knowing what hit them.

Suggested paired primary weapon: silenced SMG, silenced assault rifle

Suggested paired perks: Cold Blooded, Ghost, Tracker

Suggested paired equipment: Throwing Knife, Decoy Grenade

6. 2009 Throwback

It’s 2009. You still haven’t gotten over General Shephard’s betrayal, so you load into a Multiplayer match on Rust to get your mind off the Campaign of Modern Warfare 2.

Life is good, and this loadout is all about letting those hardcore players run wild with the terror of dual three-burst pistols.

For this weapon, you’ll be using the MK3 Burst Mode along with a Lightweight Trigger, 27 Round Mags, Akimbo, and the 1mW Laser. Like the Akimbo configuration, this Renetti version prioritizes getting shots down range, except now, each pull of the trigger will be a burst capable of downing an enemy quickly. If one burst doesn’t do it, then a follow-up burst from the second pistol will.

What should your primary weapon be? Of course, if we’re talking about a throwback loadout, your primary has to be the O.G. Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, the reward for hitting Rank 155 in Season 1, as it acts just like a certain weapon back in the old days. Hardcore players will have this at the ready, but for those who don’t, ask a buddy for the attachment list and have fun with another three-round burst monster.

Suggested paired primary weapon: O.G. Weapon Blueprint

Suggested paired perks: Scavenger, Hardline, Battle Hardened

Suggested paired equipment: C4, Stun Grenade

Of course, these are only five possible configurations for the Renetti that amplify certain playstyles. Utilize Gunsmith and blueprints to craft weapons that fit your needs in battle. Enjoy using this weapon once you earn it, free, at Tier 15 in the Battle Pass system.