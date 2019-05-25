×
Call of Duty News: Black Ops 4's New Summer Event and Update Patch Notes

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
6   //    25 May 2019, 16:06 IST

Call of Duty Black Ops 4
Call of Duty Black Ops 4

The developers of Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Treyrach has shared a teaser on their twitter handle collaborating with PlayStation. This short teaser is based on summer theme which reveals that something special is coming in summer in Call of Duty Black Ops 4. The date announced in teaser is June 4. So the players can also expect to begin the operation spectre on June 4. The Summer event is expected to bring a brand new Contraband Stream in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

On the other side Treyrach studios also announced the patch notes of May 24th update in their twitter post.

They have also posted on Reddit about their new update. In their reddit post it is writtten that:-

We’re kicking off the long holiday weekend with our Memorial Day Weekend Quad Feedthrough 10AM PT Tuesday, featuring:

  • 2XP in Multiplayer, League Play, and Zombies
  • 2X Weapon XP in Multiplayer, League Play, and Zombies
  • 2X Nebulium Plasma in Zombies
  • 2X Merits in Blackout

Nuketown map is also available in Multiplayer playlist with some new rewards and bonuses.

Also a new sniper is coming in Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Confirmed by developers. Charlie Intel the news page of Call of Duty has posted in their twiiter feed

In above post Charlie Intel said by giving reply that Treyrach confirms a new smiper is coming to Black Ops 4 Soon. In the comments section of this post fans are expecting to get this new sniper released in this beginning of Operation spectre.

However in Today's Call of Duty Black Ops 4 update:

  1. Quad Feed now live on all platforms
  2. Nuketown Playlist in MP
  3. Map rotation update
  4. New Barebones announcement
  5. Close Quarters Frenzy returns 5/28

So what you guys are waiting for. Quickly update the game and enjoy these new features. Share your experience with me in comments section below.

Stick to Sportskeeda for Latest video game news

