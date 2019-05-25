Call of Duty News: Black Ops 4's New Summer Event and Update Patch Notes

Call of Duty Black Ops 4

The developers of Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Treyrach has shared a teaser on their twitter handle collaborating with PlayStation. This short teaser is based on summer theme which reveals that something special is coming in summer in Call of Duty Black Ops 4. The date announced in teaser is June 4. So the players can also expect to begin the operation spectre on June 4. The Summer event is expected to bring a brand new Contraband Stream in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

On the other side Treyrach studios also announced the patch notes of May 24th update in their twitter post.

In today's #BlackOps4 update:



• Quad Feed now live on all platforms

• Nuketown Playlist in MP

• Map rotation update

• New Barebones announcement

• Close Quarters Frenzy returns 5/28



Details: https://t.co/0m8b4tTkzA



Have fun and be safe this #MemorialDay Weekend! pic.twitter.com/jlsI2ri0g1 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) May 24, 2019

They have also posted on Reddit about their new update. In their reddit post it is writtten that:-

We’re kicking off the long holiday weekend with our Memorial Day Weekend Quad Feedthrough 10AM PT Tuesday, featuring:

2XP in Multiplayer, League Play, and Zombies

2X Weapon XP in Multiplayer, League Play, and Zombies

2X Nebulium Plasma in Zombies

2X Merits in Blackout

Nuketown map is also available in Multiplayer playlist with some new rewards and bonuses.

Also a new sniper is coming in Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Confirmed by developers. Charlie Intel the news page of Call of Duty has posted in their twiiter feed

Treyarch confirms a new sniper is coming to Black Ops 4 soon.. https://t.co/VfJtLrNx2U — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) May 24, 2019

In above post Charlie Intel said by giving reply that Treyrach confirms a new smiper is coming to Black Ops 4 Soon. In the comments section of this post fans are expecting to get this new sniper released in this beginning of Operation spectre.

However in Today's Call of Duty Black Ops 4 update:

