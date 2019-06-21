Call of Duty News: COD Modern Warfare becomes the most pre-ordered game at GameStop after E3 Press Conference

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

In the recent E3 press conference, huge announcements were made related to upcoming releases of game. According to E3, the rate of pre-orders got increased by 63 percent after this press conference. Call of Duty Modern Warfare developed by Infinity Ward was the most Pre-Ordered game after E3 . Gamestop has also revealed the Top 10 games that were pre-ordered during the week of E3.

Top 10 Most Pre-Ordered Games At GameStop After E3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Pokemon Sword/Shield Final Fantasy VII Remake Cyberpunk 2077 Borderlands 3 Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gears 5 Super Mario Maker 2 Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

As you can see that Call of Duty Modern Warfare was the most demanded game by customers. Thus it became successful to secure #1 position on the list.

The vice president of merchandising for GameStop Eric Bright said that:

Video games are in our DNA and as top retailer in gaming, we have the data and inside track to forecast and understand what consumers really want to play. As evident from E3, the gaming industry continues to grow and we’re right in the middle of a hot category where our 40,000 plus store associates will be helping customers access their favorite video games.

Also by looking on the top 5 games, Pokemon Sword/Shield, Final Fantasy VII Remake, CyberPunk 2077 and Borderlands 3 are also winning the hearts of gamer. A lot of people were expecting that Marvel's Avenger game should be in the #1 of the list, but unluckily the game isn't even on the list. However, after the launch of teaser of Call of Duty4 : Modern Warfare the hype has already gained its peek as it was an installment in the Call of Duty Series.

