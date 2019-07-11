Call of Duty News: COD Modern Warfare Multiplayer Gunfight Mode Gameplay will be Live Streamed on July 11 at 10 AM PST

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The most awaited and pre-ordered game of Infinity Ward and Activision has finally going to release gameplay video officially. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which is a remake of 2007 Call of Duty 4: Modern warfare game is now in trending on every video game site. In the recent E3 press conference, the developers have revealed some information about the release date of the game but no gameplay video was shown at that time. As you all know that Call of Duty Modern Warfare was first teased on the 30th of March on the official YouTube channel. But finally, the time has come when the gameplay video will get revealed officially.

The gameplay action of Call of Duty: Modern Warframe will be live-streamed on the 11th of July at 10 AM PST. Apart from all this, Modern Warfare will have a co-op mode in the form of Spec Ops. But developers have chosen some creative method to release the gameplay video of this new game. The developers have done a partnership with Twitch streamer to play this 2vs2 mode live on stream. CourageJD, TeePee, LEGIQN, and ProSyndicate are one of them who are gonna test this new game at 10 AM PST. To watch the live stream simply click on the name of your favorite Twitch Streamer.

Call of Duty has officially announced about this new event on their twitter page:

We're excited to announce that @LEGIQN, @ProSyndicate, @TylerTeeP, and @CouRageJD will be streaming live from the studio to debut Gunfight, a new, fast-paced, 2v2 multiplayer mode in #ModernWarfare! Tune in tomorrow at 10am PST! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) July 10, 2019

However, the Gameplay Screenshots of this upcoming game is revealed in the E3 Press Conference in June 2019 but the developers have not revealed that much information. But the fans are eagerly waiting and too much excited for this remake and they are finally going to release the gameplay video live. So get ready to witness the live gameplay action of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

