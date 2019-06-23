Call of Duty News: Double XP Event Details of Both Call of Duty Mobile and BlackOps 4

After the huge success of Call of Duty: Mobile, finally the developers have decided to expand the beta testing phase to more countries. However, the global launch is still not announced. They have also started to deliver new updates and organize new events in the game.

This article is regarding the new Double Benefit event which started on recently in two different games from the same series. The first game is Call of Duty Mobile and the second one is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. But first, let's talk about the Call of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty: Mobile Double Weapon XP Event

Tencent has started a new event in COD Mobile. In this event, you will gain Double Weapon XP during a specific period of time where players can unlock locked weapons even faster. This event will be active for the period between June 22nd to June 24th and the timings are from 2:00UTC to 2:00 UTC. So get your squads ready and gain as much XP as possible.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Double XP Event

After the latest update of Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Days of Summer have begun. The company was celebrating the First Day of Summer by offering users Double XP merit. During this event, a players experience level will increase two times faster. In this event, users will gain benefits of

2XP in Multiplayer

2XP in Zombies

2XP in League Play

2X Merits in Blackout

Along with this, Free users have also access to all the paid maps. This is a great chance for Passionate COD Players. The double XP celebration period is from 21st June to 25th June. Treyarch has also released some more information regarding the new update that is going to release soon on the 25th of June.

