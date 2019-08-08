Call of Duty News: Ground War Going To Be The 64 Players Mode in Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 08 Aug 2019, 14:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Call of Duty

Call of Duty Ground War mode, the most awaited mode, is coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Recently, the developers of Call of Duty have decided to reveal the gameplay of the upcoming title Call of Duty Warframe through Livestream. But now it's time for Ground War mode which is going to release in the forthcoming game.

GameInformer who has got the chance to test the Call of Duty Modern Warframe Ground War Mode at the Infinity Ward Studio has released the details of this new mode on their official website. So let's take a look at what players can experience in this new mode along with full details.

Ground War Mode Details:

In an early E3 press conference, Activision has announced that this mode will support up to more than 100 players but GameInformer who tested this new mode, said that:

We played a few rounds on a massive downtown city map complete with skyscrapers and a bank in a 64-player soiree, with the dev team hinting that even bigger player counts were being tested.

According to them, this mode is going to support a maximum of 64 players with a lot of new features, weapons, and maps. Talking about the maps, it will something look like Battlefield style maps. It is also confirmed that the name of the map is "Domination."

This mode also features self-operation vehicles, many locations, and small corridors for combat. Apart from all this, there is no restriction on weapon loadout and the players will not be able to find any particular class. Players can also change their weapon loadout during the game. By all this information, it is confirmed that this new mode will be different and unusual from others.

What do you think about this new mode? Do let us know in the comments section!

As always, be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News!