Call of Duty News: Modern Warfare 2v2 Gunfight Open Alpha is now live on PS4

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 4 // 24 Aug 2019, 19:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare the remake of an old game from the Call of Duty franchise has set to be released on 25th of October. The game will release on almost all gaming platforms, and if you try this game just after its launch, then you need to pre-order the game from the respective stores.

Recently, the developers have revealed the most awaited gameplay of this game through a Twitch Live stream, and they've got massive positive feedback from the fans. Focusing into this, Infinity Wards the developers of game has come up with a new surprise for its players who are eagerly waiting for this game. One of its 2v2 Gunfight Open Alpha modes is now live on PS4 for everyone. Call of Duty has also released a trailer of this mode:

Every PlayStation 4 player can take participate in this testing phase. Also, no pre-order, registration code or PS Plus subscription are required. The testing is free and is only available for a limited period.

This mode features five different maps to play on, which includes:

Stack

King

Pine

Seedball

Docks

Developers will reveal more modes and gameplay trailers of the game as the time passes by. According to CharlieIntel, Infinity Ward wants to use this weekend to test out scaling the servers with Gunfight alongside the overall balance and weapon system which means players can expect from surprises from the Infinity Ward.

Open Beta for this game will begin on September 12 on PS4, and in just after a week, the beta testing will be available for all platforms starting from September 19. As mentioned earlier the game will officially release on 25th of October, so after one month of testing, the developers are all set to publish the game in Video Game Market.

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News