Call of Duty News: Modern Warfare getting two news maps and hardpoint mode today, a battle pass in Decemeber

Shreyansh Katsura 08 Nov 2019, 14:50 IST

COD MW

The newly released entry in the Activision's highly popular first-person shooter series Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting a plethora of new content this holiday season, which Activision has just confirmed via twitter.

A new battle pass is inbound this December, instead of the traditional loot boxes that Activision is infamously known for implementing in their titles. The battle pass will let players earn rewards in-game by completing different objectives and tasks.

However, what exactly will be coming along with the battle pass is still unknown. In other news, dropping today (November 8) as the part of the free stream of content for the game are two new multiplayer maps as well as a hardpoint mode.

According to the tweet, the two multiplayer maps are called Shoot House and Krovnik Farmland.

The Shoot House will put players in close-quartered combat and is available as a multiplayer map, while Krovnik Farmland is available in the ground war game mode.

If you didn't know, this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the highest selling games of 2019, earning up to $600 millions worldwide in just three days after its launch. The exact figures are yet to revealed by Activision.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the first Call of Duty game of this generation to have a deep focus on its single player campaign, which features the returning charismatic character Captain Price.

The game has received positive reviews from the critics and users all across the globe, especially for the new found focus the game gives to its singe player campaign. Plus the removal of season pass has made people even more happy.

Have you picked up Call of Duty Modern Warfare yet?